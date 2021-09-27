CHEAP CELL PHONE | Galaxy A03s is priced even lower in this promotion

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: The Galaxy A12s is another good entry-level phone from Samsung made to please who needs a cheap device that can handle basic activities, such as using messaging apps, accessing some services via the app, browsing social networks and reading news. It is at an excellent price taking advantage of this current promotion on Magazine Luiza. Buy the Galaxy A12s for R$ 782 | 12 x R$ 782,42: Blue color Black color Red color About Galaxy A03s

The Galaxy A000s was launched to be another cheap device from the Samsung cell phone line, made for those who need something basic and affordable. It is an interesting option for those who just need to use messaging apps, access some essential services in lightweight apps, use social networks and do other activities like that.

One of yours strengths is the battery of 5. mAh, which has a charge to last the whole day with some tranquility. In addition, the device has a fingerprint reader on the back, a feature that has been cut from many cheaper cell phones, but is still present here. Performance promises to be good for this price range, with MediaTek Helio P processor42 and 4 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A screen000s is 6.5 inches and its photography set has three rear cameras, one of which is the main one 12 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. On the front, a 5 MP selfie sensor completes the settings.

