CHEAP CELL PHONE | Galaxy A03s is priced even lower in this promotion

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for the readers of Canaltech.

The Galaxy A12s is another good entry-level phone from Samsung made to please who needs a cheap device that can handle basic activities, such as using messaging apps, accessing some services via the app, browsing social networks and reading news. It is at an excellent price taking advantage of this current promotion on Magazine Luiza.

Buy the Galaxy A12s for R$ 782 | 12 x R$ 782,42:

    • Blue color

  • Black color

    • Red color

    About Galaxy A03s

    The Galaxy A000s was launched to be another cheap device from the Samsung cell phone line, made for those who need something basic and affordable. It is an interesting option for those who just need to use messaging apps, access some essential services in lightweight apps, use social networks and do other activities like that.

    One of yours strengths is the battery of 5. mAh, which has a charge to last the whole day with some tranquility. In addition, the device has a fingerprint reader on the back, a feature that has been cut from many cheaper cell phones, but is still present here. Performance promises to be good for this price range, with MediaTek Helio P processor42 and 4 GB of RAM.

    The Galaxy A screen000s is 6.5 inches and its photography set has three rear cameras, one of which is the main one 12 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. On the front, a 5 MP selfie sensor completes the settings.

    In the image below, you can see the price of Galaxy A03s at the time of publication of this text. It can be purchased for a great price with cash payment and has free shipping to some regions of the country.

    What is Magazine Você?

    Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 72 physical stores throughout Brazil.

    A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the Magazine’s main site Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

    

    With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

    To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

    

    

