caixa-launches-microcredit-program-on-the-caixa-tem-app;-see-how-to-use

Caixa Econômica Federal launched this Monday (13), the microcredit program “Crédito Caixa Tem”. Loans from R$ 300 to R$ 1 thousand will be offered, with payment in installments in up to 13 times to about 300 millions of customers. The interest rate is 3,82% per month.

The service can be contracted directly by cell phone and the credit request is subject to approval. The process will be carried out on a staggered basis for customers who already have an account in the app according to their birthday month. The calendar extends over the next three months, until 29 from December. Follow:

Born in

From

January and February 27 of September

March and April

18 of October

may and June November 8th

July and August 24 from November

September and October

from December

November and December 18 from December

Interested parties who do not yet have an account in the app can open it from November 8th. The dates to start the process also consider the month of birth. Check out:

