Caixa launches microcredit program on the Caixa Tem app; see how to use

Caixa Econômica Federal launched this Monday (13), the microcredit program “Crédito Caixa Tem”. Loans from R$ 300 to R$ 1 thousand will be offered, with payment in installments in up to 13 times to about 300 millions of customers. The interest rate is 3,82% per month.

  • Cashier Has: how to update the registration data
  • How to recover the application password Caixa Tem
  • How to register the Pix key in Caixa Tem

The service can be contracted directly by cell phone and the credit request is subject to approval. The process will be carried out on a staggered basis for customers who already have an account in the app according to their birthday month. The calendar extends over the next three months, until 29 from December. Follow:

Born in From January and February 27 of September March and April 18 of October may and June November 8th July and August

24 from November September and October from December November and December 18 from December

Interested parties who do not yet have an account in the app can open it from November 8th. The dates to start the process also consider the month of birth. Check out:

From

January, February, March, April, May and June

There will be two loan lines available. The first is “Crédito Caixa Tem Pessoal”, intended to pay personal expenses, such as debts. On the other hand, “Crédito Caixa Tem para o seu Negócios” is geared towards expenses for the business itself, from payment to suppliers for the purchase of raw materials and merchandise for resale, including water, electricity and internet bills.

Born in
November 8th
July and August 29 from November
September and October 10 from December
November and December

24 from December
How to hire

Image: Disclosure/Box

The first step is to update the Cash Tem app. Then, it is necessary to select the option “Update your registration”. The customer must also include the scanned identity document and a user “selfie”. The registration evaluation takes up to 13 days .

After updating the registration, the account switches to the Digital Savings+ mode. In the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option, the customer is directed to request the loan and can simulate the value and amount of installments. At this stage, the evaluation of the available limit is automatic.

The amount is credited to the customer’s Digital Savings+ after contracting and the installments are debited monthly from the same account. More information about the process can be obtained on Caixa’s website.

Source: Valor Investe

