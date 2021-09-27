system-dispenses-electricity-and-uses-salt-and-sunlight-to-cool-rooms

Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed an innovative constant cooling system that uses salt and abundant sunlight to cool indoor environments or refrigerate food, without the need for electrical components.

The device, still in the experimental phase, takes advantage of the natural phenomenon of phase change, in which energy is absorbed as the crystals of salt dissolve in water. This means that as salt is added to hot water, this water cools quickly as the salt is diluted.

“Hot regions have high levels of solar energy, so that would be too attractive to use this energy source for cooling. We thought of a solar energy storage and conversion project that works outside the conventional power grid to ensure more ecological and cheaper cooling”, says environmental science professor Wenbin Wang, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! No electricity KAUST researchers studied several salts and chose ammonium nitrate because of its high solubility in water and its immediate cooling capacity, four times greater than ammonium chloride, the second most effective salt used during laboratory tests. Cooling occurs while the salt is dissolved in water (Image: Reproduction/KAUST) After many experiments, scientists discovered that salt could cool the space around a metal cup filled with room temperature ammonium nitrate 20 °C to 3.6 °C in just 20 minutes. In addition, in-place cooling remained constant, remaining below 20 °C for more 20 hours. “Another advantage of this salt is that it is cheap and is already widely used in the fertilizer industry, making it a commercially viable option that is easy to be implemented on a large scale, especially in regions like the Middle East that lack resources such as potable water and electricity”, he adds. Wang. Reusable

In addition to being used in systems of refrigeration of entire buildings, the researchers believe the device could also be used to cool and preserve food. Another benefit is that it is possible to use solar energy to crystallize and reuse the salt after the water evaporates.

After crystallizing, the salt can be reused (Image: Reproduction/KAUST)

Although allowing water to evaporate in dry and arid environments may seem like a waste of water resources, most of this water could be recovered and reused using a solar still coupled to the cooling system, ensuring a sustainable supply.

“In many parts of the world, there is a greater need for cooling due to climate change, but not all communities have sufficient electricity resources to use an air conditioner or any other conventional refrigeration system. In addition to being cool, this device is ecologically friendly”, concludes Professor Wenbin Wang.

Source: KAUST