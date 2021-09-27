Tornado speed on Jupiter's Red Spot surprises scientists

September 27, 2021
2
tornado-speed-on-jupiter's-red-spot-surprises-scientists

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter, famous tornado that opens a vortex larger than the Earth, is one of the most observed targets in the Solar System due to its peculiarities. Now astronomers have discovered that the slick’s outer winds have higher speeds than the inner winds. More than that, the wind on the “edge” of the patch is accelerating — its speed increased by 8% in the period between 2020 and 509527.

  • Anticyclones may be “feeding” the Grande Red Spot of Jupiter
  • New observation from the Juno spacecraft shows how this spot of Jupiter has changed in 1 year
  • Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is 50 times deeper than Earth’s oceans

According to the new study, made from ten years of observation with the Hubble Space Telescope, the colossal gusts of the red spot undergo some very subtle changes in the speed — each terrestrial year, the outer bands gain an increase of approximately 2.5 km/h. This change is so small that researchers were only able to detect it thanks to a decade of data collected by Hubble.

Of course, this analysis of countless data could not be done with such precision and speed just for human eyes. Therefore, the team led by Michael Wong, from the University of California, had software to track “hundreds of thousands of wind vectors”, according to the ESA (European Space Agency). This allowed us to determine the speed of each region of the Great Red Spot over the years.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/Michael H. Wong)

Not much is known yet about what drives the winds The slick’s externals gain even more speed, mainly because Hubble can’t see what’s happening in the layers below the planet’s gaseous surface. This makes the mechanisms of the Jupiterian storms even more mysterious. How do they hold up for so long? “There is still a lot of work to be done to fully understand”, Wong merely answers.

This result surprised the scientist, who asked himself “does this make sense?” had seen it before. “But this is something only Hubble can do. Hubble’s longevity and ongoing observations make this revelation possible,” he concludes. Astronomers have already noticed that the oval structure is decreasing in size and becoming more circular compared to 19th century observations. The current diameter is 50 a thousand kilometers, but scientists have yet to reach a consensus on whether the Great Red Spot will disappear or not.

Source: ESA

