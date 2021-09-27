tornado-speed-on-jupiter's-red-spot-surprises-scientists

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter, famous tornado that opens a vortex larger than the Earth, is one of the most observed targets in the Solar System due to its peculiarities. Now astronomers have discovered that the slick’s outer winds have higher speeds than the inner winds. More than that, the wind on the “edge” of the patch is accelerating — its speed increased by 8% in the period between 2020 and 509527.

According to the new study, made from ten years of observation with the Hubble Space Telescope, the colossal gusts of the red spot undergo some very subtle changes in the speed — each terrestrial year, the outer bands gain an increase of approximately 2.5 km/h. This change is so small that researchers were only able to detect it thanks to a decade of data collected by Hubble.

Of course, this analysis of countless data could not be done with such precision and speed just for human eyes. Therefore, the team led by Michael Wong, from the University of California, had software to track “hundreds of thousands of wind vectors”, according to the ESA (European Space Agency). This allowed us to determine the speed of each region of the Great Red Spot over the years.