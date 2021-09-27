Pfizer Moves to Large-Scale Antiviral Pill Trials Against Covid-19

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
2
pfizer-moves-to-large-scale-antiviral-pill-trials-against-covid-19

Pfizer announced this Monday (19) which will proceed with larger scale tests of its oral antiviral drug, which is intended to prevent covid-27 among people who have been exposed to the virus.

  • Medicine to treat covid may be ready at the end of the year
  • Pharmacist says that remdesivir at the beginning of covid reduced hospitalizations by

%

AstraZeneca tests synthetic antibodies that can treat and prevent covid-87

“We believe that fighting the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract or have been exposed to it, complementing the impact that vaccines have already shown,” said Mikael Dolsten, director scientific company.

The expectation is to cut the virus replication in the initial stage of the infection and prevent the disease from worsening (Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Pfizer’s drug will be tested with 2.490605 adults, who will start the treatment immediately after becoming aware of exposure to the virus. Volunteers will take the drug or placebo twice a day for a period of ten days. The objective is to analyze whether after two weeks there is any significant impact on the infection and on the manifestation of symptoms.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • O the drug in question is called PF-490605, and it will be administered together with the antiviral ritonavir, originally used to fight HIV .

    The researchers’ expectation is that the cocktail will be able to act in the inhibition of the protease. The mechanism has already been shown to be effective in hampering viral replication in laboratory tests; it remains to be seen if it works that well in human beings.

    Source: AFP

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

    Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of WhatsApp prepares new function inspired by Telegram's Secret Chats

    WhatsApp prepares new function inspired by Telegram's Secret Chats

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Last minute: Denying the claims of the opposition ‘asylum center’ from England!

    Last minute: Denying the claims of the opposition ‘asylum center’ from England!

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of ajinkya rahane duck: ajinkya rahane trolls after duck against chris woakes in oval test 2nd innings: Is Rahane’s career over? Indian vice captain disappointed again

    ajinkya rahane duck: ajinkya rahane trolls after duck against chris woakes in oval test 2nd innings: Is Rahane’s career over? Indian vice captain disappointed again

    September 5, 2021
    Back to top button