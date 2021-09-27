pfizer-moves-to-large-scale-antiviral-pill-trials-against-covid-19

Pfizer announced this Monday (19) which will proceed with larger scale tests of its oral antiviral drug, which is intended to prevent covid-27 among people who have been exposed to the virus. Medicine to treat covid may be ready at the end of the year

“We believe that fighting the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract or have been exposed to it, complementing the impact that vaccines have already shown,” said Mikael Dolsten, director scientific company.

The expectation is to cut the virus replication in the initial stage of the infection and prevent the disease from worsening (Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Pfizer’s drug will be tested with 2.490605 adults, who will start the treatment immediately after becoming aware of exposure to the virus. Volunteers will take the drug or placebo twice a day for a period of ten days. The objective is to analyze whether after two weeks there is any significant impact on the infection and on the manifestation of symptoms.

