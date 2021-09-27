Gamersclub announces 3rd edition of Pride Cup, championship for LGBTQIAP+ community

Gamersclub announced the third edition of the Pride Cup, a championship aimed at the LGBTQIAP+ community. This time, the event will feature tournaments focused on VALORANT, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends, as well as lectures and content on diversity.

Image: Disclosure/Gamersclub

In addition to the conventional championships, there will be Pride Fun, 1v1 and 2v2 competitions at CS:GO, ARAM, Iron to Gold categories in League of Legends and more Pride Challenge in VALORANT. In addition to the tournaments, lectures and educational content on LGBTQIAP+ diversity and shows with Drag Queens will take place on the GCTV channel on Twitch.

A new feature will be the verification of players with the format “member get member” via Discord. To ensure players’ safety, a verification process will be carried out through the event server on the communication platform. For more details, visit the Pride Cup Discord.

    The third edition of the Pride Cup will take place between days 14 in September and in October, with live broadcast of the semifinals and finals of the tournaments.

