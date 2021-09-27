gamersclub-announces-3rd-edition-of-pride-cup,-championship-for-lgbtqiap+-community

Gamersclub announced the third edition of the Pride Cup, a championship aimed at the LGBTQIAP+ community. This time, the event will feature tournaments focused on VALORANT, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends, as well as lectures and content on diversity.

Image: Disclosure/Gamersclub

In addition to the conventional championships, there will be Pride Fun, 1v1 and 2v2 competitions at CS:GO, ARAM, Iron to Gold categories in League of Legends and more Pride Challenge in VALORANT. In addition to the tournaments, lectures and educational content on LGBTQIAP+ diversity and shows with Drag Queens will take place on the GCTV channel on Twitch.

A new feature will be the verification of players with the format “member get member” via Discord. To ensure players’ safety, a verification process will be carried out through the event server on the communication platform. For more details, visit the Pride Cup Discord.

