best-alternative-keyboards-for-android-and-ios-phones

Tired of your cell phone’s traditional keyboard? The native options are indicated by the integration with the operating system, but it is easy to find alternatives: several keyboard apps are available for Android and iOS, with varied advantages and different customization options.

The search for a new keyboard app provides several experiences: there are models that deviate from the traditional horizontal pattern, apps that bring more functionality while typing and, finally, others that stand out for the customization of the interface. Check out the best alternative keyboards for Android and iOS below and try it on your phone!

1. Microsoft SwiftKey Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free The Microsoft keyboard is an interesting alternative and doesn’t lag behind the native options for Android and iOS. The tool has a bit of everything: themes for customization, additional modes for typing and many options for configuring vocabulary while typing. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

SwiftKey is a interesting alternative (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

SwiftKey offers a variety of themes adapted to the light and dark modes of your device. You can choose from different color templates or create your own version with photos from the gallery. Setup is quick and the app allows you to switch between different themes with the keyboard open.

For typing, Swiftkey also shows highlighting options. Includes search engines for GIFs and stickers, voice typing, translator and autocorrect. It is possible to change the keyboard layout, with modes for typing in one hand, floating or adapted for the thumbs. The app also has a statistics area to reveal the amount of corrections made and has an incognito mode for private typing, without storing records.