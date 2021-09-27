Best alternative keyboards for Android and iOS phones
Tired of your cell phone’s traditional keyboard? The native options are indicated by the integration with the operating system, but it is easy to find alternatives: several keyboard apps are available for Android and iOS, with varied advantages and different customization options.
The search for a new keyboard app provides several experiences: there are models that deviate from the traditional horizontal pattern, apps that bring more functionality while typing and, finally, others that stand out for the customization of the interface. Check out the best alternative keyboards for Android and iOS below and try it on your phone!
1. Microsoft SwiftKey
Android, iOS

The Microsoft keyboard is an interesting alternative and doesn't lag behind the native options for Android and iOS. The tool has a bit of everything: themes for customization, additional modes for typing and many options for configuring vocabulary while typing.
SwiftKey is a interesting alternative (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
SwiftKey offers a variety of themes adapted to the light and dark modes of your device. You can choose from different color templates or create your own version with photos from the gallery. Setup is quick and the app allows you to switch between different themes with the keyboard open.
For typing, Swiftkey also shows highlighting options. Includes search engines for GIFs and stickers, voice typing, translator and autocorrect. It is possible to change the keyboard layout, with modes for typing in one hand, floating or adapted for the thumbs. The app also has a statistics area to reveal the amount of corrections made and has an incognito mode for private typing, without storing records.
2. Fleksy
Android
Facemoji is ideal for those looking for different options for customizing the interface . In addition to providing an extensive catalog of themes, with simple options to animated versions, the application also has a function to create your own version with images from your gallery.
Keyboard can be customized with themes and sticker packs (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
The options don’t stop only with the look of your keyboard: through the app, it’s possible browse and choose packs of stickers, emojis and different fonts to use. The keyboard also has a mode adapted for games with shortcuts and floating mode on the screen. This feature is optimized for popular mobile titles such as Among Us (Android | iOS), Roblox (Android | iOS), Mobile Legends (Android | iOS) and PUBG (Android | iOS).
The paid version of Facemoji Keyboard provides unlimited access to themes and use of stylized fonts to send messages in your favorite apps. To subscribe, it is necessary to pay BRL 7,94 per week or BRL ,1024 per month.
