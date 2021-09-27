LoL | Udyr's new look and news for 2022 are revealed

LoL, Valorant | Riot Announces New Client for Company Games

LoL | Netflix animation wins new posters

According to the post, Riot had to postpone the idea of ​​releasing a champion for every role in the game later this year. Therefore, the two new champions that would reach LoL, a support and a shooter, will be released in 1024. The developer said she doesn’t know how this will affect the team’s calendar for next year, but it’s possible the MOBA will get an extra character next year. Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

Another novelty, they are the AdAS, Art and Sustainability Updates. Unlike the AVMs (Visual and Mechanical Update), this new category will give that revamped in some LoLzinho champions who are lagging behind in the visual aspect. The changes haven’t been revealed yet, but the idea is to update the look of the characters, fix some animation errors, clarity of game mechanics, and so on.

According to the post, this measure was taken to revitalize some older champions and adapt them to the League of Legends current. Riot also warned that the first AdAS should be announced later this year, but with no date disclosed.

As for the new champions, the shooter will be a character who uses a kinetic weapon that will “bring the feeling of a shooting game” to the League of Legends, exploring a different way to use basic attacks. The new support will be a character involved with the “play of power”, implying that he will be able to manipulate enemies to protect his allies. You can check the full previews on the Riot Games Brasil blog.

Image: Publicity/Riot Games