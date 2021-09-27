LoL | Udyr's new look and news for 2022 are revealed
In this Monday (27), Riot Games has published on the League of Legends blog the Champions Map. In it, we can see Udyr’s new look and concept of his abilities, as well as news about upcoming champions and much more.
Udyr’s update had new images revealed, showing the character’s conceptual look — now he looks like a powerful druid and not a man in slippers running across the map. In addition to the imposing horns, Udyr also received a sash in one hand, a gift from champion Lee Sin. In the character’s story, the monk from Ionia helped the Freljord Shaman find the balance between his powers.
Image: Disclosure/ Riot Games
Riot also talked about the mechanics of character. In the updated version of Udyr, he will use postures – animal-based techniques, quite differently. In the latest update on the progress of the Udyr rework, the developers commented on the character’s concept of channeling the power of the Freljordian demigods – the champions Ornn, Anivia, Volibear and Lissandra. Therefore, Udyr’s abilities will now be more befitting his homeland in-game.
