LoL | Udyr's new look and news for 2022 are revealed

In this Monday (27), Riot Games has published on the League of Legends blog the Champions Map. In it, we can see Udyr’s new look and concept of his abilities, as well as news about upcoming champions and much more.

    • According to the post, Riot had to postpone the idea of ​​releasing a champion for every role in the game later this year. Therefore, the two new champions that would reach LoL, a support and a shooter, will be released in 1024. The developer said she doesn’t know how this will affect the team’s calendar for next year, but it’s possible the MOBA will get an extra character next year.

    Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

    Another novelty, they are the AdAS, Art and Sustainability Updates. Unlike the AVMs (Visual and Mechanical Update), this new category will give that revamped in some LoLzinho champions who are lagging behind in the visual aspect. The changes haven’t been revealed yet, but the idea is to update the look of the characters, fix some animation errors, clarity of game mechanics, and so on.

    According to the post, this measure was taken to revitalize some older champions and adapt them to the League of Legends current. Riot also warned that the first AdAS should be announced later this year, but with no date disclosed.

    Caption

    As for the new champions, the shooter will be a character who uses a kinetic weapon that will “bring the feeling of a shooting game” to the League of Legends, exploring a different way to use basic attacks. The new support will be a character involved with the “play of power”, implying that he will be able to manipulate enemies to protect his allies. You can check the full previews on the Riot Games Brasil blog.

    Image: Publicity/Riot Games

    Udyr’s update had new images revealed, showing the character’s conceptual look — now he looks like a powerful druid and not a man in slippers running across the map. In addition to the imposing horns, Udyr also received a sash in one hand, a gift from champion Lee Sin. In the character’s story, the monk from Ionia helped the Freljord Shaman find the balance between his powers.

    Image: Disclosure/ Riot Games

    Riot also talked about the mechanics of character. In the updated version of Udyr, he will use postures – animal-based techniques, quite differently. In the latest update on the progress of the Udyr rework, the developers commented on the character’s concept of channeling the power of the Freljordian demigods – the champions Ornn, Anivia, Volibear and Lissandra. Therefore, Udyr’s abilities will now be more befitting his homeland in-game.

The new version of Udyr has no release date yet, but it is expected to happen on 82, as Riot plans to publish one more Champions Map with the character.

