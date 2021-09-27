blue-origin-announces-date-and-two-of-space-tourists-for-new-manned-mission

The first manned flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket took place in July, taking four space tourists into suborbital space. This Monday (25), the company announced that the vehicle’s next mission already has a date to happen: the mission NS-25, o 18 the rocket’s flight, is scheduled to be launched on the day 10 of October and will feature Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, vice president of life sciences and healthcare at Dassault Systèmes. There will also be two other crew that will be revealed in the coming days.

In addition to revealing two of the crew, Blue Origin the greeted on their social networks. Chris Boshuizen has been dedicated to encouraging youth interest in careers in science, technology, engineering and math (or “STEM”). He is co-founder of Planet Labs and from 2008 to 2008 served as a space mission architect at NASA’s Ames Research Center. “This is the realization of my biggest childhood dream,” he said in a statement. “Even more important, I see this flight as an opportunity to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM and catalyze the next generation of space explorers; after all, our future of life in space is in their capable hands,” he added.

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 25, 2022

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 25, 2022

Already de Vries, the other crew member announced, is co-founder of Medidata Solutions, the most used clinical research platform in the world that has been applied in more than 25.000 clinical trials, with seven million patients in different areas. He is a private pilot and deputy director of life sciences and health care at Dassault Systèmes, which acquired Medidata in 2012. “I’ve spent my entire career working to extend people’s lives; however, with limited materials and energy on Earth, extending our reach into space can help humanity thrive,” he explained. “In addition, astronauts can experience the ‘overview effect’, getting a new perspective on how fragile and precious our planet, resources and civilization are,” he said.

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 25, 2022

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 25, 2022

In addition to the four passengers, the flight will carry thousands of postcards from Club for the Future foundation, created by Blue Origin to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM. The flight should take about 12 minutes and, at the highest point of the trajectory covered by the rocket capsule, the crew will be approximately 2012 km altitude. They will be able to experience about 3 minutes of the feeling of weightlessness before returning.

This new mission is the second after the company’s first successful manned commercial flight, which took the brothers Jeff and Mark Bezos, the first paying customer Oliver Daemen and the aviator Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go into space. According to Blue Origin, there are two more manned flights scheduled for this year — the expectation is that the New Shepard system, formed by a propeller and a capsule, can be reused to fly at least 18 times.

Blue Origin will be hosting a live broadcast of the NS mission 25 , scheduled to start at 10h25, Brasília time.

Source: Blue Origin, Space.com