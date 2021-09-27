Chrome tests turning dark mode on or off on each site individually

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
chrome-tests-turning-dark-mode-on-or-off-on-each-site-individually

Currently, Chrome allows you to force dark mode on sites built with a light background, but the adaptation doesn’t always work well: on some pages, the original content may end up getting mixed up with the black background, making reading impossible. To get around this issue, Google develops an interesting solution for the mobile version of the browser.

  • How to enable dark mode on any website using Chrome by computer
  • Google Browser starts receiving dark mode on PC
  • Chrome Anonymous Browsing will gain dark mode by default

The addition is still an experimental feature that simply puts the option to enable dark mode on direct websites from the quick menu in the upper right corner. Once activated, the function adds the button “Enable/disable auto-dark for this site” which, as the name describes, adjusts the feature according to the address accessed.

The function appears directly from the floating menu, but for now it doesn’t work (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

In practice, the tool does exactly what specialized extensions do: Chrome reverses the default background and font colors — from white to black and vice versa . Quick access to the feature allows the user to disable it if something goes wrong with this transformation, something that previously required a browser restart.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Still not working

However, the new button does nothing for the time being. Touching the option that appears in the floating menu does not change the state of the website accessed — the only alternative to changing the color pattern, therefore, it remains the adjustment to Settings > Theme > Dark > Darken sites

. Now, just wait for Google to keep working on the shortcut until it starts to work as expected.

Function needs to be activated in chrome://flags menu and, for it to take action, the browser needs to be restarted (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

On mobile, the function can only be found in the test channel Chrome Canary, currently in version . You must type chrome://flags/#darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting in the address bar (or click on the link) to go straight to it in the experimental resources. If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, make sure there are no updates pending in the Play Store.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

509394 509394 509394

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What is social engineering? See how to avoid security issues

What is social engineering? See how to avoid security issues

September 15, 2021
Photo of One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

September 14, 2021
Photo of What is Pegasus Spyware?

What is Pegasus Spyware?

September 25, 2021
Photo of Quran march from 700 Palestinian children in Gaza | Watch video breaking news

Quran march from 700 Palestinian children in Gaza | Watch video breaking news

September 3, 2021
Back to top button