chrome-tests-turning-dark-mode-on-or-off-on-each-site-individually

Currently, Chrome allows you to force dark mode on sites built with a light background, but the adaptation doesn’t always work well: on some pages, the original content may end up getting mixed up with the black background, making reading impossible. To get around this issue, Google develops an interesting solution for the mobile version of the browser.

How to enable dark mode on any website using Chrome by computer

Google Browser starts receiving dark mode on PC

Chrome Anonymous Browsing will gain dark mode by default

The addition is still an experimental feature that simply puts the option to enable dark mode on direct websites from the quick menu in the upper right corner. Once activated, the function adds the button “Enable/disable auto-dark for this site” which, as the name describes, adjusts the feature according to the address accessed.

The function appears directly from the floating menu, but for now it doesn’t work (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech) In practice, the tool does exactly what specialized extensions do: Chrome reverses the default background and font colors — from white to black and vice versa . Quick access to the feature allows the user to disable it if something goes wrong with this transformation, something that previously required a browser restart. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Still not working

However, the new button does nothing for the time being. Touching the option that appears in the floating menu does not change the state of the website accessed — the only alternative to changing the color pattern, therefore, it remains the adjustment to Settings > Theme > Dark > Darken sites