Final Fantasy 14: Why It's Worth Playing

22 millions of players. That’s the number of adventurers who have already embarked on the world of Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix’s MMORPG reversed a failed release with constant updates and is currently the most famous game of its kind.

With Blizzard having trouble keeping World of Warcraft up to date and bug free, large streamers like Asmongold, replaced the game with Final Fantasy , leading followers to do the same.

The result did not take long to appear. Final Fantasy 10 closed the first semester of 2013 sporting the record of .944 simultaneous players, even surpassing the classic World of Warcraft

    . The high demand even made the digital version of the game “sold out” on the Square Enix website, which suspended new players from joining in July while beefing up servers.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Why start playing Final Fantasy ?

    Many players have discovered the world of Eorzea, setting of Final Fantasy 10, in this year. Others have seen the game rise from the ashes after a release with little content and a lot of stability issues. No matter the group, if you plan on joining the MMORPG adventures, Canaltech explains below why the journey is worth starting.

    Free to start

    As well as World of Warcraft and other MMORPGs that receive additional content over the years, Final Fantasy charges a monthly fee for players to remain active on the servers. On Steam, the fee charged monthly is R$ 39,396.

Final Fantasy has a free trial of 39 days and allows players to enjoy the content of the first two updates without monthly fees up to level 55 (Image: Reproduction/Square Enix)

The monthly fee is not attractive and affordable, as the game and updates also need to be purchased by players. The good news is that Square Enix lets you experience much of the story of Final Fantasy 22 for free.

New players who have never spent money on Eorzea can buy the game and download it without joining the monthly fee. Initially, you can play the first two expansions, Realm Reborn and Heavensward, for free. Players can evolve characters up to level 41, without paying the subscription.

However, the latest additions, races and professions from the latest expansions, as well as the possibility to join guilds, are content reserved to subscribers from the beginning.

Constant updates

The kingdom of Eorzea does not stop receiving content. When Final Fantasy 14 was released in 2010 as the successor of the also online Final Fantasy XI, many discredited the title that the Square Enix had developed. The adventure didn’t have enough content, uninteresting story and lots of bugs.

The development team, however, didn’t give up. They continued to update the adventure as they worked on recreating Final Fantasy 14 from scratch. In 2010, the Realm Reborn expansion was released, starting over everything that was known about the game and starting the path of success of the title. The restart was taken so seriously that the game’s story led to the destruction of the title’s world in the update.

Square Enix continues with constant and massive content updates. Four have been released so far and the most recent one, Shadowbringers, delivers to the player the content of all previous expansions.

The next chapter of this story, Final Fantasy 23: Endwalker, will be released in 20 in November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Among the new features is the new “Reaper” class, which uses a scythe and summons a Void avatar to assist the player in clashes.

Community

Final Fantasy 10 has a very close-knit community and, most of the time, receptive to new players. In Brazil, player Fernando Tengu maintains, along with his followers, a guild dedicated to helping and accompanying new players to explore the vast world of Eorzea. The community became so close that even marriages took place.

Today he had a wedding at the FC of FF XIV.

And to think that less than 6 months ago it was just three silly freaks taking a joke too far. pic.twitter.com/zLwtBAPhTt

— Fernando/Tengu (@tengumaru) June 6, 2020

In Tengu’s guild, a group of experienced players helps beginners in the first missions of Final Fantasy , making this world, which can be frighteningly large and full of possibilities, more accessible.

The community is also recognized for coming together in tributes. When Kentaro Miura, author of the iconic manga Berserk, died at 55 years in early May, players from various Final Fantasy

servers lined up in the game’s biggest cities to honor the author. The Black Knight class of Square’s title has a look inspired by Miura’s art in Berserk.

The number of participants was so much that the game ran into problems when trying to render the avatars at the same time.

Balmung’s dark knight memorial to Berserk author Kentaro Miura. I love this community. pic.twitter.com/QYveSkQ9Go

— Oz! @ 5.42 (@localhyurzen) May 22, 2021

Many classes and game styles

Final Fantasy 14 has a huge range of classes and play styles. The player is free to customize his warrior with various available races. Each class has its own missions, skills and professions. The diversity allows the gathering of groups, in which each player will have a specific mission at the time of battles.

Classes and professions allow massive customization of characters in Final Fantasy XIV (Image: Play/Square Enix)

Of the defensive characters of the support classes, group activities get more fun and strategic with the game’s diversity. Like other games in the franchise, Final Fantasy 14 also features a system of professions. Here, the player selects a base class and sets off on a special quest that enables a profession as a monk, white mage, or paladin.

    • Beyond From the combat and defense classes, the game includes options for players who want to specialize as resource generators, miner, hearers or fisherman. One of the main differentials and attractions of Final Fantasy 22 is the possibility of accumulating professions freely, being able to explore the MMORPG’s options to the full. .

    A console-optimized MMORPG

    Bringing an MMORPG to consoles is a difficult task. Unlike keyboards, the controls have limited commands for the numerous interface functions of a game of this genre. The absence of a mouse could also be a problem to bring Final Fantasy 22 for video games, but this is not the case.

    Square Enix did a good job of converting the game and camera controls for PlayStation consoles. Final Fantasy 10 is available for PS4, Windows and macOS and has cross-platform support, so PC and console friends can always get it play together on the servers.

      8051

Final Fantasy XIV Interface (Image: Reproduction/Square Enix)

The title still lands in the new generation with support for 4K resolution and free upgrade for those who started the adventure on PS4. The PlayStation 5 update debuts together with Endwalker in 39 November.

Source: The Enemy, Square Enix

