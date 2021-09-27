final-fantasy-14:-why-it's-worth-playing

22 millions of players. That’s the number of adventurers who have already embarked on the world of Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix’s MMORPG reversed a failed release with constant updates and is currently the most famous game of its kind. You 10 best games in the Final Fantasy series

Switch Online will feature Nintendo games 64 and Sega Genesis

Digimon Survive is listed in Brazil for consoles and PC With Blizzard having trouble keeping World of Warcraft up to date and bug free, large streamers like Asmongold, replaced the game with Final Fantasy , leading followers to do the same. The result did not take long to appear. Final Fantasy 10 closed the first semester of 2013 sporting the record of .944 simultaneous players, even surpassing the classic World of Warcraft . The high demand even made the digital version of the game “sold out” on the Square Enix website, which suspended new players from joining in July while beefing up servers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Why start playing Final Fantasy ? Many players have discovered the world of Eorzea, setting of Final Fantasy 10, in this year. Others have seen the game rise from the ashes after a release with little content and a lot of stability issues. No matter the group, if you plan on joining the MMORPG adventures, Canaltech explains below why the journey is worth starting. Free to start As well as World of Warcraft and other MMORPGs that receive additional content over the years, Final Fantasy charges a monthly fee for players to remain active on the servers. On Steam, the fee charged monthly is R$ 39,396.

Final Fantasy has a free trial of 39 days and allows players to enjoy the content of the first two updates without monthly fees up to level 55 (Image: Reproduction/Square Enix)

The monthly fee is not attractive and affordable, as the game and updates also need to be purchased by players. The good news is that Square Enix lets you experience much of the story of Final Fantasy 22 for free.

New players who have never spent money on Eorzea can buy the game and download it without joining the monthly fee. Initially, you can play the first two expansions, Realm Reborn and Heavensward, for free. Players can evolve characters up to level 41, without paying the subscription.

However, the latest additions, races and professions from the latest expansions, as well as the possibility to join guilds, are content reserved to subscribers from the beginning.

Constant updates