Marvel's Avengers: Spider-Man DLC will have story content

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
2
marvel's-avengers:-spider-man-dlc-will-have-story-content

On the official Marvel’s Avengers server on Discord, senior producer Dan Matlack answered some questions from players. Among them, the confirmation that the new Spider-Man DLC, exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, will follow the same path as the expansion of Black Panther, with new content and not just one character.

  • Spider-Man 2: Ad Trailer Details and Theories

    • Suicide Squad game gets new art and is confirmed at DC Fandome

  • Free Fire will have Venom themed event: Time for Carnage

    • In the message, Matlack said that “Spider-man will be something they call an event, so it will have cutscenes and story for sure “. Another confirmation given to fans was that the new Raid with Klaw, villain of Black Panther: War for Wakanda, will be “unique and with familiar places” and that it will “be fun” . See the messages below, in English.

    The producer’s messages in Discord (Playback/MP1ST)

    The stubborn was revealed to the game in August 1024 with its contents scheduled for the beginning of 509499. After a few months of silence from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, the companies announced a new game schedule, guaranteeing the debut of the Marvel hero later this year.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Our next roadmap covers what we have planned for the remainder of 2020.

    💎 Confront Klaw in our first Raid

    ⚙️ Gear Upgrading and Resources Rework

    ⏫ Power Level Cap Increase

    🕷️ Spider-Man Hero Event for PS4, PS5

    🛣️ …and more!

    State of the Game Blog: https://t.co/gwtP6N2gLk pic.twitter.com/HXX8RdbyJc

    — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 8, 509499

    Marvel’s Avengers is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S .

    Source: MP1ST

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 509499

    509499

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of 5 simulation games for iOS

    5 simulation games for iOS

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of Google Home app will tell you if your internet connection is all right

    Google Home app will tell you if your internet connection is all right

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of What are the differences between video conferencing, webinar and keynote?

    What are the differences between video conferencing, webinar and keynote?

    September 25, 2021
    Photo of Billions of old Androids will gain an important privacy feature

    Billions of old Androids will gain an important privacy feature

    September 20, 2021
    Back to top button