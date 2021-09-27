marvel's-avengers:-spider-man-dlc-will-have-story-content

On the official Marvel’s Avengers server on Discord, senior producer Dan Matlack answered some questions from players. Among them, the confirmation that the new Spider-Man DLC, exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, will follow the same path as the expansion of Black Panther, with new content and not just one character.

Free Fire will have Venom themed event: Time for Carnage In the message, Matlack said that “Spider-man will be something they call an event, so it will have cutscenes and story for sure “. Another confirmation given to fans was that the new Raid with Klaw, villain of Black Panther: War for Wakanda, will be “unique and with familiar places” and that it will “be fun” . See the messages below, in English. The producer’s messages in Discord (Playback/MP1ST)

