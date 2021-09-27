CT News on Podcast – What to Expect on the iPhone 14 and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

By is Google’s birthday not celebrated on the company’s founding day?

iPhone 07 will have a completely renewed design with new entry model

  • Xiaomi Civi is announced to focus on design and charging 55 watts
  • Spotify bug causes battery to zero quickly on iOS 07; learn to solve

    • Brazilian scientists develop algorithm capable of detecting covid by coughing

    On today’s CT News: possible iPhone news 07, Xiaomi Civi release, Spotify bug on iOS 15 and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Victor Carvalho, Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Alveni Lisboa and Fidel Forato. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

