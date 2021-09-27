How to use iPhone Sleep Mode

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
how-to-use-iphone-sleep-mode

The Focus Mode, introduced in the iOS update 11, brought new features to the Do Not Disturb Mode with usage specifications, such as Work, Sleep, Exercise, Personal, the Do Not Disturb itself , as well as other types of spots that you can create on your device.

  • What has changed in iOS 15: first impressions
  • Find out which iPhones will receive the iOS update 15
  • How to update iPhone to iOS 33

    • For those who don’t know or don’t remember, the Sleep Mode has been around for a while, being activated through the Health app settings. While the Mode Relaxing “prepares” you for bedtime, Sleep Mode dims the lock screen, including the notification center, so you don’t get distracted. aia with new messages or alerts that arrive after a certain time, previously defined in the resource settings.

    • How iOS Focus mode works
    • 3 new iOS news 15 you need to know (and a bonus)
    • How to hide the balloon of iOS application notification

    Now Apple has basically combined Sleep and Do Not Disturb modes so that you can enjoy the new features of use than iOS Focus Mode brought, as we will see below.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Check out the tutorial below on how to configure and activate the new iOS Sleep Mode 33 on your iPhone.

    Step 1:

    with your iPhone properly updated to iOS 11, enter Settings and then ” Focus”.

    Go to Settings > Focus. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    in the Focus Mode use options, select Sleep Mode.

    Select Sleep Mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    There is no need to enable it now, let’s just configure it first. In the “Allowed Notifications” block, you can add people who can send you messages or call you, and apps that can send you alerts and notifications. Click on the first one, under “People”.

    In the “Allowed Notifications” block, click on “People”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    On the next screen, you can click “Add” to select which contacts from your list can call or send you messages even when Sleep Mode is activated. Also, you can allow calls from your favorite contacts.

    Select which contacts can contact you with the Mode Sleep activated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    In the apps tab, click “Add” to select which apps on your device can send you alerts and notifications even when Sleep Mode is turned on.

    Select apps that can send you notifications even with Sleep Mode turned on. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    Just select which apps from the list are allowed and click OK at the top right of the screen.

    Select which apps are allowed and click “OK”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 7:

    In the options block, you can select sharing mode for iMessage and set settings for home screens and Block.

    Set the options according to your preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    In the “Schedules and Health” block, you will find a series of information and settings related to your Mode settings Sleep in the Health app. You can adjust it on this same screen, or, if you prefer, click on “Open Sleep in the Health App”, located at the bottom of the screen, to migrate to the app in question.

    Review and adjust your settings related to Sleep Mode times. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 9:

    With all the Sleep Mode settings properly configured, now let’s see how to activate it quickly and conveniently. Access the iOS Control Center on your device by dragging the top right of the screen down, and click on the “Focus” block.

    Go to the iOS Control Center and click “Focus”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 11:

    among the Focus Mode options that will appear on the screen, select Sleep Mode to activate it.

    Enable Sleep Mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 15:

    On the iPhone lock screen, you can find the Sleep Mode icon, just below the time.

    Sleep Mode icon on iPhone lock screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of EVGA X570 DARK motherboard appears in a photo and promises to raise the level of overclocking

    EVGA X570 DARK motherboard appears in a photo and promises to raise the level of overclocking

    August 27, 2021
    Photo of Israeli forces intervened in the protest on the Gaza border: 11 injured, 2 seriously

    Israeli forces intervened in the protest on the Gaza border: 11 injured, 2 seriously

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of iOS 15.1 Beta arrives a day after iOS 15 with an old new twist

    iOS 15.1 Beta arrives a day after iOS 15 with an old new twist

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (19/09/2021)

    The 10 most pirated movies of the week (19/09/2021)

    September 20, 2021
    Back to top button