Apple Maps invests in more 3D resources to intensify dispute with Google Maps

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
2
apple-maps-invests-in-more-3d-resources-to-intensify-dispute-with-google-maps

One of the most interesting additions that come with the iOS package is the most robust Apple Maps, full of stylized three-dimensional representations of landmark cities around the world. Finally, now with the system already in the hands of the general public, the manufacturer clarified which changes were implemented.

  • What has changed in iOS 17: first impressions
  • Apple Maps on the iPhone: 17 tips you need to know

    • Apple Maps tests Waze-style user notification of traffic accidents

Update introduced rich-detail 3D thumbnails from San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, cities in the United States, and from London, in the United Kingdom. The next locations that will receive the news will be Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington DC, in the US, and Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, in Canada.

The Coit Tower, San Francisco’s top tourist spot, is depicted in detail on the new Apple Maps (Image: Playback/Apple)

Within each in one of the cities there is a little spice. As shown in the previews, outstanding tourist spots were carefully designed — the Coit Tower and the Statue of Liberty, references from San Francisco and New York, respectively, are some of the points that have undergone a special treatment.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Superior navigation

But not only beauty lives a virtual map — and Apple seems to know that. Another addition to Apple Maps was the improved navigation system. Now, drivers and pedestrians can accurately follow the path on the three-dimensional lanes, rendered with great care, avoiding confusion in the quick checks throughout the trip.

The representation of avenues with lane separation and accurate rendering of viaducts makes life easier for drivers (Image: Playback/Apple)

Viaducts, bridges, intersections and roundabouts that on flat maps can generate some doubt have been revised in the new Apple Maps, making life easier for those who need to pass through them. The app is even able to show you which lanes to adopt in preparation for a turn or detour on the route.

Other additions include:

    “Look Around”, which allows you to visualize places in an interactive and three-dimensional experience — available for cities like Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo, Toronto and inland Italy;
  • Bike Routes: Bike Tours with Elevation Beacons, Street Movement and Stair Alerts;
  • Indoor maps: indicators and guides for navigation in closed environments, such as airports and shopping malls;
  • Traffic lights and radars speed are now displayed in exact position on highways;
  • Accidents, traffic jams and slowdowns are displayed highlighted by the map;

    • Running after the loss

    Compared to competitors, especially Before Waze and Google Maps, Apple Maps continues to step back. For those who come from rival maps, the news presented by Apple give that feeling of “how did this not exist before?” presented by Apple. Indoor browsing, for example, was introduced months ago; registration of occurrences and accidents is also present in Waze since before its acquisition by Google, that is, the Apple option has not brought anything really new for those who are used to location applications.

    The representation of places or paths by augmented reality has been a feature on Google Maps for months (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

    What Apple gains, however, is its focus on privacy, something highlighted as a pillar of the tool since its inception. The manufacturer highlights, for example, that it is not necessary to log in to consult the virtual map and everything that the user visits, searches or browses is stored with a random identifier, with no direct link to their identity.

    At Google, the story is different: the company’s proposal is to collect very specific information about the user and, as it well describes in the “Terms and Privacy” sections, the precise location of the user is necessary to offer tips about the places you’ve visited or been researching — which, for some, is quite invasive.

    So, in the end, the user is faced with a choice: opt for the most accurate and feature-rich application , but giving up privacy, or choosing the safest app, albeit with fewer tools? This is a question that, if Apple keeps advancing at an accelerated pace, may cease to exist over time, making it the best option for everyday use in an iGadget.

    Source: Apple

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    459356 459356

    459356 459382

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of ansu fati messi jersy number 10: barcelona young stars ansu fati to wear number 10 jersey of lionel messi: 18 year old young footballer will wear Messi’s jersey, Barcelona did not retire number-10

    ansu fati messi jersy number 10: barcelona young stars ansu fati to wear number 10 jersey of lionel messi: 18 year old young footballer will wear Messi’s jersey, Barcelona did not retire number-10

    September 1, 2021
    Photo of Autonomous robot prints and cooks food in 3D like a real chef

    Autonomous robot prints and cooks food in 3D like a real chef

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of The ex-minister published the images! They called women

    The ex-minister published the images! They called women

    August 26, 2021
    Photo of Microsoft Exchange was used to spy on hotels and governments

    Microsoft Exchange was used to spy on hotels and governments

    September 25, 2021
    Back to top button