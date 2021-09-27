apple-maps-invests-in-more-3d-resources-to-intensify-dispute-with-google-maps

One of the most interesting additions that come with the iOS package is the most robust Apple Maps, full of stylized three-dimensional representations of landmark cities around the world. Finally, now with the system already in the hands of the general public, the manufacturer clarified which changes were implemented.

What has changed in iOS 17: first impressions

Apple Maps on the iPhone: 17 tips you need to know Apple Maps tests Waze-style user notification of traffic accidents

Update introduced rich-detail 3D thumbnails from San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, cities in the United States, and from London, in the United Kingdom. The next locations that will receive the news will be Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington DC, in the US, and Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, in Canada.