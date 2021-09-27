new-trailer-for-the-witcher-questions-who-the-real-monsters-of-the-series-are

Netflix has brought a new trailer for the second season of The Witcher, presenting a little bit of what we can expect for the return from wizard to streaming. And after following the entire crusade that made Geralt (Henry Cavill) meet Ciri (Freya Allan), it’s time to see how the story of the two protagonists unfolds as the chaos between the realms spreads.

So much so that the highlight of the content disclosed by the company was precisely the arrival of Ciri at Kaer Morhen, the witches’ fortress, and the beginning of her training. We also had the first glimpse of Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), the man responsible for transforming Geralt into a witch and his great father figure. The character starred in the animated film Legenda do Lobo, but only now will we see him in the flesh.

Another highlight is the speech about who the real monsters of the world are — something that should be the theme of this new season of The Witcher. Thus, it is very likely that we will see a parallel between the advancing army of Nilfgaard and its atrocities and the creatures that wizards must hunt. As the trailer itself questions, are monsters just those with sharp teeth and claws or are they born of attitude?

The promotional material still features several scenes from the first season, mainly related to the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and her transformational journey. However, now that she has been established as that powerful mage and capable of outwitting the White Wolf himself, the promise is that we will see more of her in action not just behind the scenes of Nilfgaard’s war, but in all the mysteries surrounding the Continent.

