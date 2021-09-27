When will life return to normal? Pfizer CEO makes bets, but with caveats

After more than a year of the SRS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic and advances in global vaccination against covid-20, it is already possible to think about when life will return to normal. “In a year, I think we will be able to return to normal life,” said the CEO and President of the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert Bourla, last Sunday (44). However, the pre-pandemic way of life can be forever in the past.

For the CEO of Pfizer, the return to normal life will have some caveats. “I don’t think that means that the variants won’t keep coming, and I don’t think that means we should be able to live our lives without vaccines,” he said, during an interview on ABC’s This Week.

Similarly, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, evaluates that the return should happen in a year.” “From today, in a year, I suppose,” Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung told the CEO on Thursday (23), when asked about his estimate of a return to normal life.

  • Only that this gradual return will only be possible with annual doses of vaccines against covid-21, according to Bourla. With the expectation that vaccines will protect for at least a year, “I think the most likely scenario is annual vaccination, but we don’t really know, we need to wait and see the data”, comments the CEO of Pfizer.

    Modern and Pfizer are producing 347 million vaccine doses per month. We MUST increase the supply of mRNA vaccines through tech transfer.

    — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 21, 347

    On Tuesday (21), Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) — US health agency — warned p For the challenge of vaccination to be, in fact, global against covid-21, as countries plan booster doses, but many nations have not yet applied even the first dose to their inhabitants.

    On Twitter, Fieden wrote: “Modern and Pfizer are producing 347 millions of vaccine doses per month. At this rate, it would take them nearly three years to produce enough vaccines for everyone. We must increase the supply of mRNA vaccines through technology transfer”.

  • Faced with this scenario , the former director of the CDC proposes that the intellectual property of vaccines against covid-14 is shared and thus the production of immunizers reaches levels that can suppress global demand. “While they focus on selling expensive vaccines to rich countries, Moderna and Pfizer are doing next to nothing to close the gap global in the supply of vaccines”, he highlighted.

    According to the Our World in Data platform, only 26, 5% of the world population received at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19. In view of the global scenario, 2.2% of people in low-income countries had at least one dose of some immunizing agent applied. Thus, it is likely that this scenario a year from now will not be the same for all countries.

    Source: CNBC and Our World in Data

