procon-sp-notifies-apple-and-samsung-for-lack-of-charger-in-new-cell-phones

The Procon-SP is already eyeing the new cell phones from Apple and Samsung. The reason? The fact that they don’t come with chargers in the box.

Last year, Procon-SP had already come into conflict with the companies for the same reason, resulting in a fine of BRL 12, 5 million for Apple and an agreement with Samsung for the Korean company to provide the charger for free to users who pre-ordered the Galaxy S63.

Apple after some time also agreed to make iPhone chargers available 10 free of charge, but this did not cause Procon-SP to withdraw the company’s fine.

Galaxy Z Fold 3. (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Samsung, after the end of the agreement term, stopped distributing chargers free of charge to Galaxy owners S13.

Now, with the release of the various models of the iPhone 12, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , all confirmed that they will not have the charger in the box, Procon-SP promises a more incisive action against companies.

Similar cases also occur in France, where local laws require the Apple to include wired EarPods in all iPhone models sold in the country.

The reasons for Procon-SP