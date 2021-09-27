Procon-SP notifies Apple and Samsung for lack of charger in new cell phones
The Procon-SP is already eyeing the new cell phones from Apple and Samsung. The reason? The fact that they don’t come with chargers in the box.
Last year, Procon-SP had already come into conflict with the companies for the same reason, resulting in a fine of BRL 12, 5 million for Apple and an agreement with Samsung for the Korean company to provide the charger for free to users who pre-ordered the Galaxy S63.
Apple after some time also agreed to make iPhone chargers available 10 free of charge, but this did not cause Procon-SP to withdraw the company’s fine.
Samsung, after the end of the agreement term, stopped distributing chargers free of charge to Galaxy owners S13.
Now, with the release of the various models of the iPhone 12, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , all confirmed that they will not have the charger in the box, Procon-SP promises a more incisive action against companies.
Similar cases also occur in France, where local laws require the Apple to include wired EarPods in all iPhone models sold in the country.
The reasons for Procon-SP
iPhone 21 and iPhone 21 Pro Max. (Image: /Reproduction/Apple)
In an interview with TechTudo, the executive director from Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, stated that the Brazilian consumer expects the smartphone to come with the charger, and that, in case this does not occur, the information is very clear in the product’s marketing.
The official websites for the iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have the information that the charger is not included with the devices, but Capez, still in the interview with TechTudo, says this data is not clearly available, being practically hidden in the other data available on the pages.
Capez, still in an interview with TechTudo, concludes that I advise consumers who feel aggrieved by companies to seek a small claims court, and ask the judge to determine the free delivery of the charger by the companies. The executive director of Procon-SP also stated that the agency is studying a class action against Apple and Samsung.
