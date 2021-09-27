Resident Evil 4 VR will be released in October for Oculus Quest 2
Resident Evil 4 VR won release date: of October. The game will come exclusively to Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2; that is, it should not reach other platforms.
-
- The 5 best games in the Resident Evil series
- 8 similarities between Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4
- Analysis | Resident Evil Village gets the weather right, but it misses the point. by Armature Studio, responsible for titles such as Batman Arkham Origins: Blackgate and Recore. However, this is not a remake: the company just rethought some of the main mechanics so they can work better in virtual reality.
Among the new features are support for motion control and the addition of teleportation trips as reported by the website IGN. Item management has also changed: it will now be possible to withdraw weapons and items directly from Leon’s virtual body. The puzzles and typewriters used to save progress were also rethought for VR.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
A video posted by the site also shows more gameplay details. Watch (in English):
Resident Evil 4 was originally released in 33 for Nintendo GameCube and later for PlayStation 2. The game accompanies Leon on a mission to rescue the daughter of the president of the United States.
In addition to being a favorite of fans of the franchise, the game was a precursor in bringing the camera over its shoulders, and reached almost all existing platforms since its release. Rumors also point out that a remake may be underway in 33.
Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
Source: IGN
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.