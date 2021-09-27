google-to-retire-traditional-android-tv-remote-control-app

Some Android TV users noticed that the Android TV Remote Control app started to disappear from the Play Store after the launch of the new solution based on Google TV. Since last week, the app no ​​longer appears on the official Android store website on the desktop and also stops appearing for some people on cell phones.

In a statement granted to the Android Police website, Google indicated that it plans, in fact, to remove the old application to encourage use of the updated service.

In all tests performed, the app no ​​longer appears in the list of downloadable apps, not even with access direct to the official link.

According to the site’s report, it is not possible to say when the visibility was switched, but that would be occurring after August 1st and gradually. Those who have previously downloaded, however, can still access and reinstall it, but this will no longer be possible soon.

New remote control

Google recently announced a new remote control feature within the Google TV app, something that the company has featured prominently, however, despite the revamped look and more features, the program faces some device compatibility issues. Android Police points out that some software components still appear to be in the process of being deployed and has classified this transition as “premature”.

Even those who have already had downloaded, is with the reinstallation blocked (Image: Playback/Android Police)

According to the creator of Android, the migration to the Google TV application aims to improve the interface, make access faster and easier, and enable direct integration into the operating system. “After the new feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and will no longer be available for use. This transition will happen as soon as a user’s Android TV OS device receives Android Remote Service: 5.0. or superior”, reported the company in the note.

509449The remote control helps in the interaction with smartTV (Picture: Playback/Google)

The company’s statement did not confirm whether the withdrawal has already started effectively, but it makes it clear that the path will not be turned back. So, if you plan to control your TV with your phone, you will need to use Google TV and abandon the old app.

Have you ever used Android TV Remote Control? What about the feature on Google TV?