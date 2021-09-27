pfizer-asks-us-permission-to-vaccinate-children-under-12-against-covid-19

The vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents from

years is already a reality in several countries. However, last Sunday (26), the President and CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, revealed that the company intends to send data about the immunizing in children from 5 to 18 years old to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, US Food and Drug Administration ) within a few days.

“It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” said Bourla, during an interview with ABC News. Once the data provided by Pfizer/BioNTech is in fact available, the next steps involve going through two committees: one for the FDA and one for the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). This means that if the data are sent this week, they will likely be on the committee by the end of October.

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger, subject population regulatory clearance, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said the president and CEO of Pfizer.