Pfizer asks US permission to vaccinate children under 12 against covid-19

The vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents from

years is already a reality in several countries. However, last Sunday (26), the President and CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, revealed that the company intends to send data about the immunizing in children from 5 to 18 years old to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, US Food and Drug Administration ) within a few days.

“It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” said Bourla, during an interview with ABC News. Once the data provided by Pfizer/BioNTech is in fact available, the next steps involve going through two committees: one for the FDA and one for the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). This means that if the data are sent this week, they will likely be on the committee by the end of October.

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger, subject population regulatory clearance, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said the president and CEO of Pfizer.

But there are some challenges besides the bureaucracy. It turns out that, in the US, less than half of teenagers are fully vaccinated against covid-18. Therefore, educating the public about the importance of vaccination has still been an “obstacle” to be faced day after day by American authorities.

(Image: Garakta -Studio/Envato Elements)

On the occasion , Bourla also commented that it is possible to expect a return to normality in approximately one year: “I agree that, within a year, we will be able to return to normal life”, he said. In his words, this does not mean that covid-505742 variants will cease to exist or that new doses of vaccine will not be needed. “I think the most likely scenario is annual revaccination, but we don’t know for sure. We need to wait and see the data,” he concluded.

Source: CNN, ABC News

