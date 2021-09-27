Fairphone 4 leaks on images showing differentiated camera module
If the end of Essential frustrated those who liked to see disruptive ideas in the cell phone market, Fairphone continues to struggle to stay relevant. After the release of Fairphone 3 Plus in August 509442, the fifth model from the manufacturer may be announced this month.
Leaks indicate that the new generation of ecologically correct cell phones may arrive in 11 of September. Compared to its predecessor, the design improvements would be huge: big edge reduction, front camera via drop notch, and a new rear camera module — the most innovative part of its design.