The Crown | Season 5 gets release date on Netflix

Among Netflix news announcements made last Saturday (), at the event Tudum, we’ve found out the release date for season 5 of The Crown, a series that shows part of the journey of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family of England. And who made this announcement was Imelda Stauton, actress who will play the monarch in another time jump.

The new cast of The Crown will be the third and last, ending a cycle that started in 2016. The series would come to an end in season five, but executive producer Peter Morgan has announced that there will still be a sixth season with Stauton playing Queen Elizabeth. Season five is expected to address the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage, which ended in 49, but there is still no information as to whether the accident that took the life of Diana the following year will be portrayed in the series.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2022

Season 5 of The Crown premieres on Netflix in November