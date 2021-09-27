The Crown | Season 5 gets release date on Netflix

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
0
the-crown-|-season-5-gets-release-date-on-netflix

Among Netflix news announcements made last Saturday (), at the event Tudum, we’ve found out the release date for season 5 of The Crown, a series that shows part of the journey of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family of England. And who made this announcement was Imelda Stauton, actress who will play the monarch in another time jump.

  • The Crown | Netflix features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
  • The Crown | Netflix reveals first photos of Lady Di and Charles in Season 5
  • Review | Season 4 of The Crown revives Princess Diana’s popularity. The Crown, where season five has just started shooting. The actress also says that she is honored to inherit the role of Elizabeth II from two great actresses, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who even appear in portraits in the background. “I will do everything in my power to maintain the very high standard they have set. I hope to appear calm, serene and capable. In the meantime, my stomach is doing somersaults”, joked the actress, promoting the month and year of the series’ release.

    The new cast of The Crown will be the third and last, ending a cycle that started in 2016. The series would come to an end in season five, but executive producer Peter Morgan has announced that there will still be a sixth season with Stauton playing Queen Elizabeth. Season five is expected to address the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage, which ended in 49, but there is still no information as to whether the accident that took the life of Diana the following year will be portrayed in the series.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    2022

    Season 5 of The Crown premieres on Netflix in November

    • .

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2022 2022 2016 2022

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The 10 most watched series of the week (19/09/2021)

    The 10 most watched series of the week (19/09/2021)

    September 19, 2021
    Photo of live streaming india vs england: kab shuru hoga india vs england ka test match: when will the fourth test match between india and england start

    live streaming india vs england: kab shuru hoga india vs england ka test match: when will the fourth test match between india and england start

    September 2, 2021
    Photo of Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

    Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of Xiaomi Launches Space Sound Headset and Watch Color 2 Watch

    Xiaomi Launches Space Sound Headset and Watch Color 2 Watch

    September 27, 2021
    Back to top button