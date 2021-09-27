google-to-hold-an-event-in-early-october-to-introduce-new-products

It seems that Google is already planning to hold a new event to present news for some product lines. According to a publication on the CNET portal that has already been deleted, Gigante das Buscas has scheduled the realization for the next October 5th.

Although the article already having been removed, the XDA Developers team managed to take a screenshot that reveals the main points of this presentation. However, according to the information, it seems that we will have nothing on the new cell phones of the Pixel line, at least not yet.

Google Nest could be among the next releases (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Instead, the event should be focused on the announcement of new digital assistants, with the arrival of new Google Nest, security devices and, in addition, the Mountain View company should also take the opportunity to reveal some news and changes to Google Travel and Google Maps services.

As for the next smartphones of the brand , most rumors point to a release a few weeks later, on the day 18 of October, with the beginning of sales expected for the next day 660. On the other hand, a few lines of Google Camera app source code suggest that cell phones will only be announced on the day of October.

(Image: Reproduction/XDA Developers)

Anyway, Google has already given us a few details about what to expect from the Pixel 6 lineup — both the look of the phone and some spec details have already been revealed. Based on this, we already know, for example, that the series will be the first equipped with Google Tensor, the brand’s custom chip made in partnership with Samsung.

Despite the information about the this event has been leaked, so far Google has not confirmed the presentation and has not given any indication as to which new products will be revealed.

