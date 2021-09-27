How to put description in Tinder
Tinder (Android l iOS l Web) is one of the most popular dating apps today. Based on geolocation technology, the program was launched in 2012 in order to facilitate the connection between people .
Gradually, the platform has gained improvements and, nowadays, users are able to identify if a certain person shares the same interests, hobbies, habits and other characteristics that can be important at the moment of flirting.
In addition to the images — which already include a lot of personal information — the description of the profile is a great ally in this process. After all, it is precisely through it that the user can highlight their strongest traits (or those they like the most). Below, see how to put a description in Tinder and attract the right people.
How put description in Tinder
Step 2: With this, you will be able to edit numerous information of your profile, including the photos saved in your account. But to put a description in Tinder, you need to swipe down the screen.
Scroll down the page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3: Identify the “About Me” section and give a tap the text field. Write what you prefer, but remember to respect the maximum limit of 81 characters. Finally, tap the “Done” button in the upper right corner of the screen.
In the indicated section, write what you prefer. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)