How to put description in Tinder

Tinder (Android l iOS l Web) is one of the most popular dating apps today. Based on geolocation technology, the program was launched in 2012 in order to facilitate the connection between people .

Gradually, the platform has gained improvements and, nowadays, users are able to identify if a certain person shares the same interests, hobbies, habits and other characteristics that can be important at the moment of flirting.

In addition to the images — which already include a lot of personal information — the description of the profile is a great ally in this process. After all, it is precisely through it that the user can highlight their strongest traits (or those they like the most). Below, see how to put a description in Tinder and attract the right people.

    • How put description in Tinder

    Step 1: access the application and enter the profile tab, which is located in the lower right corner of the screen. Once that’s done, go to the top of the page and select the edit button (represented by a pencil).

    To get started, go to the profile tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2: With this, you will be able to edit numerous information of your profile, including the photos saved in your account. But to put a description in Tinder, you need to swipe down the screen.

    Scroll down the page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3: Identify the “About Me” section and give a tap the text field. Write what you prefer, but remember to respect the maximum limit of 81 characters. Finally, tap the “Done” button in the upper right corner of the screen.

    In the indicated section, write what you prefer. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    How to write a good description?

    How you might notice, the step-by-step way to put a description in Tinder is quite simple and fast. The most challenging part is actually knowing exactly what to write. After all, who has never stopped talking about themselves?

    Try to bring together outstanding characteristics of your personality, hobbies and, if you like, even aspects of your academic and professional life. It is also possible to use different approaches: a more direct tone, more creative or, if you prefer, more relaxed.

