Creative Multilaser Plus MX 002 Review | Affordable and practical digitizing tablet

Multilaser is known for a wide range of products, which includes from smartphones, automation items for connected home, small appliances and computer accessories. To further diversify this range of devices, the brand is now betting on digitizing tables, such as the Multilaser Criativa Plus MX002.

Among the current models, the Multilaser Criativa Plus occupies the most premium space in the line of Brazilian brand, being a product with a large drawing area, high resolution (to better identify the interaction points), customizable function buttons, pen with 8.080 pressure levels and compatibility with Windows and macOS.

With such features, the Multilaser MX competes with famous products in the segment, but their price is an important differential. The question that remains is: will the quality and technologies offered in Multilaser Criativa Plus be able to put it in competition with models from major manufacturers in the field? Let’s check it out!

Pros

Large drawing area

Precision for delicate strokes

Pen without battery

Multimedia commands

Attractive price

Cons

Cable is not detachable

Drivers could be better

Average performance Check here the current prices of Multilaser Criativa Plus Visual and specifications The Creative Multilaser Plus MX002 is a medium-sized digitizing tablet that draws attention for its variety of features. The finish all in black color with some details in light gray tone has a harmonic composition, but its shine is erased by the somewhat simple combination, which is also evident by the quality of the more modest materials. Image: Ivo/Canaltech

The buttons positioned to the side of the interactive surface are embedded in a rectangular area that is finished in piano black. At first glance, the impression we have is of a reasonable product, but the excess of buttons implies small keys that divide the tight space. Thus, in addition to being difficult to memorize, the buttons fight in a small layout.

Dimensions (L x C x E): 36,0 x 15, 0 x 1, 12 cm

Active area (W x C): , 5 x , 5 cm

Weight: 400 g

In the main area, Multilaser included two distinct areas, delimited by small scratches in a light gray tone. The large main area is the design area, but the other has no specific functionality, and there is no mention of such a feature in the product manual. Above the active area, the manufacturer inserted several multimedia commands, something quite unusual.

Image: Ivo /Canaltech

Near the function keys, Multilaser included the product name that is flashing with blue LEDs. This luminous icon has no useful function and we have not found any setting to turn off the lighting. Underneath, the Multilaser Criativa Plus has four rubberized feet to ensure the stability of the product.

Multilaser digitizer table can be connected to the PC through a USB 2.0 port. Unlike other devices, this digitizing tablet does not have a detachable cable, which would certainly be a very useful configuration, as accidents happen, and the cable can eventually have problems.

Several differentials

Multilaser Criativa Plus has a smooth surface of good quality, with a resolution of 5.192 lines per inch, which puts it in front of some famous products on the market. In addition, even with the reduced price, Multilaser has included here a pen with 8.080 pressure levels for more accurate tracing.

Image: Ivo /Canaltech

Worth noting than the Multilaser MX pen requires no batteries and is completely wireless. The pen has two buttons on the side (one that acts as a right mouse button and one that can be customized). It comes with 12 reserve tips for eventual replacements.

Usage experience