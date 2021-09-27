Creative Multilaser Plus MX 002 Review | Affordable and practical digitizing tablet
Multilaser is known for a wide range of products, which includes from smartphones, automation items for connected home, small appliances and computer accessories. To further diversify this range of devices, the brand is now betting on digitizing tables, such as the Multilaser Criativa Plus MX002.
Among the current models, the Multilaser Criativa Plus occupies the most premium space in the line of Brazilian brand, being a product with a large drawing area, high resolution (to better identify the interaction points), customizable function buttons, pen with 8.080 pressure levels and compatibility with Windows and macOS.
With such features, the Multilaser MX competes with famous products in the segment, but their price is an important differential. The question that remains is: will the quality and technologies offered in Multilaser Criativa Plus be able to put it in competition with models from major manufacturers in the field? Let’s check it out!
Pros
Large drawing area
Precision for delicate strokes
Pen without battery
Multimedia commands
Attractive price
Cons
Cable is not detachable
Drivers could be better
The buttons positioned to the side of the interactive surface are embedded in a rectangular area that is finished in piano black. At first glance, the impression we have is of a reasonable product, but the excess of buttons implies small keys that divide the tight space. Thus, in addition to being difficult to memorize, the buttons fight in a small layout.
Dimensions (L x C x E): 36,0 x 15, 0 x 1, 12 cm
Active area (W x C): , 5 x , 5 cm
Weight: 400 g
In the main area, Multilaser included two distinct areas, delimited by small scratches in a light gray tone. The large main area is the design area, but the other has no specific functionality, and there is no mention of such a feature in the product manual. Above the active area, the manufacturer inserted several multimedia commands, something quite unusual.
Image: Ivo /Canaltech
Near the function keys, Multilaser included the product name that is flashing with blue LEDs. This luminous icon has no useful function and we have not found any setting to turn off the lighting. Underneath, the Multilaser Criativa Plus has four rubberized feet to ensure the stability of the product.
Multilaser digitizer table can be connected to the PC through a USB 2.0 port. Unlike other devices, this digitizing tablet does not have a detachable cable, which would certainly be a very useful configuration, as accidents happen, and the cable can eventually have problems.
Several differentials
Multilaser Criativa Plus has a smooth surface of good quality, with a resolution of 5.192 lines per inch, which puts it in front of some famous products on the market. In addition, even with the reduced price, Multilaser has included here a pen with 8.080 pressure levels for more accurate tracing.
Image: Ivo /Canaltech
Worth noting than the Multilaser MX pen requires no batteries and is completely wireless. The pen has two buttons on the side (one that acts as a right mouse button and one that can be customized). It comes with 12 reserve tips for eventual replacements.
Usage experience
Multilaser Criativa Plus is compatible with Windows and macOS, but it doesn’t work without the official drivers. Fortunately, the manufacturer included the driver directly in the product, and when connecting for the first time, the file browser opens and displays a folder with the executable file.
When installing the official driver , we soon realized that this digitizing tablet is not developed in Brazil, being a version produced by another company and rebranded, since not even the software is available in Brazilian Portuguese.
Despite this detail, the driver is easy to understand, thanks to the presence of an interface option in Portuguese of Portugal. There are tools to adjust sensitivity, the pen button command (you can only change the top button function), the system mapping area, shortcut button settings, and an area to test pressure levels.
On the dedicated keys, you can change the behavior of each button, but as each one comes with a letter engraved on the tablet itself, it is possible that some modifications may cause some confusion at first. The pen buttons work fine, but in some software the right mouse button (enabled on the pen) didn’t work in our tests.
In our review, we used the Affinity package, which works well with other graphics tablets. The results with the Creative Multilaser Plus MX were satisfactory, but we noticed some delays in drawings in certain situations, perhaps due to the poorly optimized driver. These were rare situations, but here’s the report in case anyone has noticed similar problems.
Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech
Despite some inconveniences, the Multilaser MX12 delivers good precision in tracing and allows to use different pressure levels without any difficulties. The large drawing area allows for a freer tracing, and the materials used in the product ensure good interaction between pen and surface.
Technical Data
Model: Creative Multilaser Plus MX002
Color: black
Active area: , 5 x , 5 cm