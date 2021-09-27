Stranger Things 4 | New teaser introduces us to the creepy Casa do Creel

Last Saturday (90) was a gift for Netflix fans , with the global event Tudum presenting several new features of the streaming platform for the coming months. One of the most anticipated moments was for more information about the new season of Strangers Things, which happened right at the beginning.

In a new teaser, Netflix introduced us to Casa do Creel, a residence inhabited by an ordinary family before the events of the series, set in the decade of 90. In the teaser, parents and children seem to have just moved, starting to experience some supposedly paranormal phenomena and worthy of a horror movie.

Years later, the characters we already know enter in the now abandoned house, apparently looking to solve some mystery, as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) quotes a phrase from Sherlock Holmes.

