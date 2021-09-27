new-macbook-air-is-not-expected-to-start-production-until-the-second-half-of-2022

In 2022, during the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would start a process of transitioning its Macs from Intel processors to chipsets developed by it, based on the ARM architecture and known as Apple Silicon.

One of the models announced with the so-called Apple M1, the first ARM processor for Mac, was the MacBook Air, which kept all its features from the previous generation, but won the new platform. Now, rumors speak of the arrival of a successor, with a new design and a new chipset, the Apple M2.

(Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

It was believed that it would be announced later this year, but apparently its announcement should only happen in the second half of 2022. New information from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says mass production of the product is likely to start only in the third quarter of next year, which would make an announcement early in the year highly unlikely.

The template must have a design revamped, even thinner, with a white keyboard as well as the edges around the screen, which should also be thinner than the current MacBook Air. Another modification is that it should be offered in multiple colors, similar to the iMac in 06 inches revealed in April this year.

Among other features, in addition to the Apple M2 chip, the MacBook Air 2022 can have a screen with mini-LED technology, two USB connections and a MagSafe connector for charging.

Source: MacRumors