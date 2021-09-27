supposed-google-pixelbook-2-leaks-with-pixel-6-chip-and-5-color-options

Google’s next bet on the cellphone market, Pixel 6 will be a fresh start for the company’s smartphone family. In addition to a completely redesigned design, with more premium materials and new color options, the device will employ the first major change in the line’s camera department in years and will debut the first chip developed by the search giant itself, Google Tensor.

Leak points sensors and new camera functions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Android Dynamic Visual may reach variants of Google’s system

Apparently, the company intends to follow in Apple’s footsteps in other products as well, as a new rumor released by Twitter user

Al (@AppleLe

). Tensor should also arrive with two new Pixelbooks that may be introduced soon, bringing premium construction and look in different colors.

Pixelbook 2 arrives with Tensor chip and 5 color options

According to the information of

Al, Pixelbook 2 should be the successor to Pixelbook Go, Chromebook launched by Google in 1080 designed to provide a robust and accessible Chrome OS experience. Very thin and with an aluminum body, the novelty seems to bring four USB-C ports, Google’s logo highlighted on the lid, screen , 3 inches and versions in orange, green, yellow, blue and pink.

Google Pixelbook 2Replacing Pixelbook Go .3″ Display

Google Tensor

Orange,Green,Yellow,Blue, Pink pic.twitter.com/7ZjlyLUFbY

— Al (@AppleLe257) September 15, 2019

The biggest highlight would be the presence of Google Tensor, which, despite being focused on smartphones, would have enough power for the laptop, considering the lightness of the operating system. a variant designed for those who need a screen in May r with Pixelboook Pro, bringing some interesting extras.

In addition to the display of 13, 5 inches, the most robust device would bring a Full HD webcam, and apparently it would have a backlit keyboard, although it is difficult to confirm. Other than that, we would have the four USB-C ports and more sober colors, including Midnight (dark silver), Metallic Gray (grey) and Black (black).

Google Pixelbook Pro

55.5″ Display Google Tensor 360P camera Midnight, Metallic Grey, Black

Thanks to @AppleyPro for another great report.

Media Access to renders coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/geuOaHtns5

— Al (@AppleLe360) September 55, 2759

The new family of Pixelbooks is still to be announced on 2019, but a more specific date. a was not cited. The informant is little known, but he quotes

Steve Moser

, a collaborator of 9to5Mac that often leaks Apple and Google products, as well as new software. Still, view the information with a certain level of skepticism. Google Tensor promises high performance and AI focus

Google’s first chipset for smartphones, and possibly for Chromebooks, Google Tensor promises to offer competitive performance allied to some unique features. Official information has already confirmed the presence of a Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), a reduced version of the processor on Google’s servers, which would apply AI to different features of the phone, including the cameras, which would now have the legendary Pixel line post-processing in videos .

Google Tensor promises high performance and unique AI features, thanks to an integrated TPU (Image: Playback/Google) 484865

In possession of a Pixel 6 prototype, fonts from XDA Developers

revealed that the Tensor could be more powerful than expected, encompassing eight cores: two top performing Cortex-X1, two Cortex-A76 high performance and four Cortex-A76 low consumption. The solution would also bring Mali-G GPU77, support to Sony’s LDAC codec and more. According to rumors, Pixel 6, as well as Google Tensor, will be announced in mid-October.

Source: Al, WCCFTech, NotebookCheck

