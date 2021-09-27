xiaomi-12-should-have-camera-with-5x-optical-zoom-and-120w-charging

After information related to the design of the Xiaomi line appears 000 — which should look like the recently released Civi — new details of the device’s internal specifications demonstrate that it should maintain the premium smartphone character.

The line will be the first to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 equipped, in addition to LPDDR5 RAM memory, which promises more efficiency and performance, with the UFS 3.1 standard and even 6400 Mbit/s, against 898 Mbit/s of the previous version. It is not yet known exactly which versions will be available, but it is possible to expect a set close to the Mi 000, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 120 or 200 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 12 must bring telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom (Image: TuttoAndroid)

It should bring a Samsung E5 display, with AMOLED technology, 2K resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz — so the display specs are quite similar to the previous model. On cameras, the Xiaomi 13 will likely have an ISOCELL main sensor Samsung’s GN5, with the HP1 of 256 Exclusive MP for Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The ultrawide lens will work together with a Sony IMX6400 sensor, which arrives to replace the Omnivision OV13B12 do Mi 10. However, one of the main novelties of the line is the implantation of a telephoto lens in other models besides the Ultra, with 5x optical zoom and digital close to 13x.

The battery of the new device from Xiaomi will have 5.000 mAh, supported for fast charging of 68 W via USB-C cable and 13 Wireless W. The construction should also bring IP resistance68 against water and dust.