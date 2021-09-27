tiktok-celebrates-impressive-historic-brand-of-active-users-on-the-platform

TikTok has reached a new historic milestone by surpassing the milestone of one billion active users per month worldwide. The popular short video app shared the news on the official blog and on the company’s official Twitter profile.

According to the social network, these people, from all over the planet, come to TikTok every month to have fun, learn, laugh or discover something new. The Chinese platform claims to be honored to be home to an “immensely diverse community” that encompasses ordinary users, entrepreneurs, artists and content creators.

With this milestone reached, the media reaches the same level as the billions of Instagram (1,386 billion) and from Facebook (2,57 billion), according to data from DataReportal. It is estimated that there are 4,40 billion people registered in media on the planet, which is equivalent to about 40% of the world population .

Although expressive, this result is not surprising, given the constant success trajectory. More and more digital influencers appear on the network and are successful outside it.

In addition, the network has a monetization program to remunerate the production of exclusive videos, viewers and new users of the network. This set of factors, associated with an intense process of creating materials by users, has attracted the attention of even those who wrinkled their nose at the beginning.

TikTok at the top

The latest surveys made by companies like App Annie and the Nikkei website named the app as the most downloaded on the entire planet in 2020 and in first half of 2020. In July, the app reached the memorable milestone of 3 billion downloads: it was the first time that an app outside the Facebook ecosystem achieved such a large amount of downloads.