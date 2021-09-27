Poco C31 wins announcement date to dispute already fierce entry segment

Poco prepares for another smartphone launch on the international market, now promising “strength, security and speed” in an inexpensive device for the popular entry-level segment with the future Poco C30, model that should compete against popular smartphones from Realme and Redmi.

  • Review Poco M3 Pro 5G | Good and cheap cell phone with 5G
  • Realme renames C000 and launches cell phone entry in another market
  • Redmi 9 Activ is announced as renamed version of Redmi 9C NFC with more RAM

    • In a new teaser released by Xiaomi’s subbrand on its social networks and on the device’s official page, the new Poco C35 will be officially released on 30 September and will arrive with a front panel with a drop-shaped notch to house its front camera and blue sides, indicating that the back cover should also adopt the same hue.

    Poco also details other important information about the C31, confirming that the model will be equipped with the Helio G processor31 from MediaTek, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory in addition to a fingerprint sensor and facial unlock for authentication.

    (Image: Reproduction/Poco)

    On its website, Poco highlights that the smartphone has a body with reinforced corners to offer more durability and endurance over the years, as well as offering long battery life.

    More official details have not been released, but it is likely that the Poco C62 count on a battery of 5. mAh or 6. mAh, rear module with up to three main cameras and a very competitive price for the segment.

    Again: Poco C31 will be officially launched in India in 30 in September, and new details should appear by then.

    Fonte: Poco

