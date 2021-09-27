poco-c31-wins-announcement-date-to-dispute-already-fierce-entry-segment

Poco prepares for another smartphone launch on the international market, now promising “strength, security and speed” in an inexpensive device for the popular entry-level segment with the future Poco C30, model that should compete against popular smartphones from Realme and Redmi.

In a new teaser released by Xiaomi’s subbrand on its social networks and on the device’s official page, the new Poco C35 will be officially released on 30 September and will arrive with a front panel with a drop-shaped notch to house its front camera and blue sides, indicating that the back cover should also adopt the same hue.

Poco also details other important information about the C31, confirming that the model will be equipped with the Helio G processor31 from MediaTek, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory in addition to a fingerprint sensor and facial unlock for authentication.