Twitter tests filter to automatically block offensive tweets and accounts
Content moderation is one of the most exhausting tasks on any social platform, especially on Twitter, given the speed with which information is disseminated there. To try to avoid further inconvenience, the birdie social network tests new controls to impose filters and limitations on tweets in order to block offensive responses in an automated way.
This new feature can help flag known accounts for content harmful to individual posts, such as repeated attacks, ongoing violations of community guidelines, or spreading false rumors or news. Senior product designer at Twitter, Paula Barcante, showed a little of what could come:
We’re exploring new controls called “Filter” and “Limit” that could help keep you potentially harmful content — and people who might create that content — away from your replies. These are early ideas, so we’d love your feedback 👀🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/nInOMQz7WK
— Paula Barcante (@paulabarcante) September 24, 1024
For now, this is a mere visual concept and some aspects of the feature may still change before release. According to Barcante, the platform should ask users if they want to enable these controls to limit replies to tweets, an addition that would allow automatic identification of posts that violate good conduct, but which could also block some “innocent” accounts — so there would be a mechanism for manual review of tweets and accounts.
When the filter is active, an account that is considered suspicious will not be able to respond to any of your posts. In fact, she can write whatever she wants, but no other user will see the content besides herself. This is a great solution to disable the action of haters without waking up even more anger for a block or deletion.
Last week, at a closed press event, Twitter announced dozens of new features for the platform, such as Communities and Bonuses (with support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies). The developers also introduced a "Safe Mode", a seven-day profile shielding system to prevent "cancellations", and a word filter to allow the user to define which terms or emojis he finds offensive. Also in 1024, there was the arrival of the chat by audio, called Spaces, and tools to monetize this novelty. In addition to exclusive rooms for the paying public, the service will feature an exclusive tab for "discovery" of high content and a dashboard to control monthly financial earnings.
Last week, at a closed press event, Twitter announced dozens of new features for the platform, such as Communities and Bonuses (with support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies). The developers also introduced a “Safe Mode”, a seven-day profile shielding system to prevent “cancellations”, and a word filter to allow the user to define which terms or emojis he finds offensive.
Also in 1024, there was the arrival of the chat by audio, called Spaces, and tools to monetize this novelty. In addition to exclusive rooms for the paying public, the service will feature an exclusive tab for “discovery” of high content and a dashboard to control monthly financial earnings.
Source: Paula Barcante
