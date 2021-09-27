What is it and how to play TFT?
Teamfight Tactics, or simply TFT, is Riot Games’ auto chess available for PC, Android and iOS. Released in 2019, the game hitched a ride with the emerging genre and gained notoriety by using the, already iconic characters from your MOBA.
Today we are going to talk a little about TFT. With a massive fan base and constant updates, the game might seem a little tricky at first, but with a little practice and understanding how life works, life can be a lot smoother.
Like League of Legends, this game is also free. To download, just go to the official website, create an account, if you don’t have it, and download it. For mobile users, simply download from your store of origin and use the same account on your PC; therefore, all your progress is saved regardless of platform.
As you can see in the image below, characters have distinct objects on top of them; this is another important part of the experience. For those who know League of Legends, especially those for a long time, these items will make more sense, but new players can hover over them and see the unique characteristics of each one.
When adding two of them, you create a new, more powerful one, and through that the player can make his characters even stronger. There are several items, each one fits better with a character, so it’s important to read the information and know what to put the item on. Speaking of characters, it’s important to have copies of them.
Not only does a character live from items, but also of level. At the bottom of the screen the player finds the Shop, which brings more expensive and stronger characters as you level up. Try to find three identical characters to make you stronger. This action can be performed up to three times, making the character reach his maximum form.
Classes and origins
One of the most important factors for the game is the classes and origins, as you can see in the image below, in the left corner. Characters carry characteristics that talk to each other and the more characters of the same class or origin, the better the bonus during battles.
Often a character has only one characteristic like another, but if it’s useful for your composition and will complete a class or origin bonus, it’s worth buying.
AND with that we’ve closed the basics on TFT, but we’ll probably come back to it in the future, so stay tuned!
Source: BR League of Legends
