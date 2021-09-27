what-is-it-and-how-to-play-tft?

Teamfight Tactics, or simply TFT, is Riot Games’ auto chess available for PC, Android and iOS. Released in 2019, the game hitched a ride with the emerging genre and gained notoriety by using the, already iconic characters from your MOBA.

Auto Chess mobile games

What are the best decks for Legends of Runeterra

Best tips for you to play League of Legends

Today we are going to talk a little about TFT. With a massive fan base and constant updates, the game might seem a little tricky at first, but with a little practice and understanding how life works, life can be a lot smoother.

Like League of Legends, this game is also free. To download, just go to the official website, create an account, if you don’t have it, and download it. For mobile users, simply download from your store of origin and use the same account on your PC; therefore, all your progress is saved regardless of platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Anyone who is familiar with MOBA may understand a little faster how the characters work, but that doesn’t mean that new users are unable to participate in the strategy game. The objective of the title is to be the last player alive in a competition against seven other participants in combat divided into turns. In each round two players face off on a board and the strongest team wins . But how does this actually happen? Well, there are a lot of mechanics that get the result. We’ll go through them below, but basically it’s necessary to create synergy between the characters, increase their level, place items and place them on the board in the correct way. Shared Choice We are introduced to it at the beginning and it serves as a space for each player to pick a character, regardless of use it until the end of the game, and an item. Roulette takes place in the middle of every round, with all players, but as the game progresses, the first places are last on the selection wheel. During the Shared Choice, players can pick up that item or character that was missing for the composition (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Items and characters

As you can see in the image below, characters have distinct objects on top of them; this is another important part of the experience. For those who know League of Legends, especially those for a long time, these items will make more sense, but new players can hover over them and see the unique characteristics of each one.

When adding two of them, you create a new, more powerful one, and through that the player can make his characters even stronger. There are several items, each one fits better with a character, so it’s important to read the information and know what to put the item on. Speaking of characters, it’s important to have copies of them.

Place items on characters to make them stronger (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Not only does a character live from items, but also of level. At the bottom of the screen the player finds the Shop, which brings more expensive and stronger characters as you level up. Try to find three identical characters to make you stronger. This action can be performed up to three times, making the character reach his maximum form.

Buy identical characters, making -the strongest when you get three (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Classes and origins

One of the most important factors for the game is the classes and origins, as you can see in the image below, in the left corner. Characters carry characteristics that talk to each other and the more characters of the same class or origin, the better the bonus during battles.

Often a character has only one characteristic like another, but if it’s useful for your composition and will complete a class or origin bonus, it’s worth buying.