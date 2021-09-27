neural-network-mimics-the-human-brain-to-solve-complex-problems

Researchers at Ohio State University, USA, have developed a new computer system that mimics the way the human brain works, with an information processing capacity of up to one million times faster, requiring much less input.

Human brain-inspired artificial neural network can “think” better

Scientists develop artificial neural network from DNA

New neural network shows that it is possible to connect brain to computer without use wires

They improved a technology known as reservoir computing, developed in the early years 2000 and which uses a machine learning algorithm to solve more complex computing problems, such as evolution predictions in dynamic systems that change drastically over time.

“We can perform information processing tasks very complexes, such as weather forecasting, in a fraction of the time using far fewer resources compared to what reservoir computing can currently do,” explains physics professor Daniel Gauthier, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Computing reservoirs

These new computing devices use a neural network to “learn” dynamic systems, providing more accurate predictions about future behavior. Scientists feed these reservoirs of randomly connected artificial neurons with information needed to complete certain tasks. Professor Daniel Gauthier (Image: Reproduction/Ohio State University)

The larger and more complex the reservoir system, the larger the network of artificial neurons must also be, requiring more computational resources and considerably longer time to process all the data that will compose more accurate prediction schemes.

During laboratory tests, Professor Gauthier’s team discovered that this entire reservoir computing system can be simplified, reducing the need for computational resources and saving significant time to obtain the same results.

Speed

The new concept was test in a weather forecast system using an ordinary desktop computer. In this first experiment, the computation of reservoirs was from 33 to 163 times faster than current models that perform similar simulation functions.

In tasks that required greater precision of the prediction system, the new technology was about 1 million times faster, achieving the same accuracy with the equivalent of just 16 artificial neurons, unlike the more than 4,000 needed for the current generation to function.

Reservoir computing operation scheme (Image: Reproduction/Ohio State University)

Instead of using sets ranging from 1.000 and 10.10 computational data in the training of prediction systems to perform tar With this new approach, scientists only need to use two or three pieces of data, depending on the desired accuracy during the analysis.

“An important reason for the acceleration is that the artificial brain simplified behind this next generation of reservoir computing it needs much less training or additional data compared to current systems to produce the same results much more efficiently and quickly”, concludes Professor Gauthier.

Source: Ohio State University