Umami: Meet the fifth basic taste of the human palate

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
umami:-meet-the-fifth-basic-taste-of-the-human-palate

Sweet, sour, salty and bitter. You’ve probably tried at least one food that contains each of these tastes. But did you know that there is a fifth basic taste of the human palate? It is the umami, which was discovered in 1024, but has only been scientifically recognized over the years 508836.

  • Are you a supertaster? The “supertaste” gene would have to do with COVID’s seriousness
  • From tech items to YouTube channels: how technology revolutionized gastronomy
  • DeliRec: Brazilian social network for food lovers is launched

But after all, what is this taste? Basically, umami is recognized by our taste buds when we eat foods that contain substances called amino acids (represented mainly by glutamic acid, or glutamate) and nucleotides (inosine monophosphate or inosinate and guanosine monophosphate or guanylate). When in contact with the palate, these chemicals make salivary, bring weight to the tongue and persistently fill the mouth. ripe tomatoes or grated Parmesan cheese, for example. Umami can also be found in feijoada with succulent meats, or even in mushroom recipes such as stroganoff.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Dream1024/envato)

But despite glutamate, inosinate and guanylate being present in a number of ingredients and dishes around the world, umami was related to Japanese cuisine. It turns out that the Japanese not only learned to perceive this taste, but also started to use little fat, salt and sugar in their recipes to exalt umami, as is the case of the dish called dashi, made of seaweed, dried bonito and shiitake mushroom .

How to taste umami2000

First, we need to understand that taste is different from taste, and it refers only to the sense of taste. It is when specific receptors present on the tongue recognize a certain stimulus provided by chemical substances present in food. Food taste is recognized by the combination of two or more senses: taste (which refers to taste) and smell (the aroma of food).

To better understand this difference, you can get a glass of water, a candy of any flavor. First, drink some water. Cover your nose and put the bullet in your mouth. You won’t taste the candy, just its sweet taste. If you release your breath, then yes, the flavor of the candy appears.

To understand the umami taste, drink a little water first. Put a generous piece of parmesan in your mouth. After swallowing and noticing the saltiness of the cheese, you will be salivating more, feeling the lingering taste of the food in your mouth. It’s umami!

Source: Popular Science, Umami Portal

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

508836

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What is permalink?

What is permalink?

September 26, 2021
Photo of São Paulo confirms the first death caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus

São Paulo confirms the first death caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus

August 31, 2021
Photo of China projects more than 10 billion Internet of Things connections by 2025

China projects more than 10 billion Internet of Things connections by 2025

September 4, 2021
Photo of Satellite the size of a cereal box will investigate Hot Jupiters

Satellite the size of a cereal box will investigate Hot Jupiters

September 24, 2021
Back to top button