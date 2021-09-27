Umami: Meet the fifth basic taste of the human palate
Sweet, sour, salty and bitter. You’ve probably tried at least one food that contains each of these tastes. But did you know that there is a fifth basic taste of the human palate? It is the umami, which was discovered in 1024, but has only been scientifically recognized over the years 508836.
But after all, what is this taste? Basically, umami is recognized by our taste buds when we eat foods that contain substances called amino acids (represented mainly by glutamic acid, or glutamate) and nucleotides (inosine monophosphate or inosinate and guanosine monophosphate or guanylate). When in contact with the palate, these chemicals make salivary, bring weight to the tongue and persistently fill the mouth. ripe tomatoes or grated Parmesan cheese, for example. Umami can also be found in feijoada with succulent meats, or even in mushroom recipes such as stroganoff.
