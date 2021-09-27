Emily in Paris | Netflix reveals season 2 date in new teaser

One of the newest additions to Netflix’s romantic comedy series of 2020, Emily in Paris, also got news during TUDUM this weekend. The event aimed at fans of the platform’s original productions hosted the official teaser for the second season.

    The second season will feature more iconic looks, luxurious travels and lots of fine events for Emily to use and abuse the photos. “Open up the champagne and find out when City of Light’s favorite digital influencer will be back for Season 2,” announced Netflix during the occasion.

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Emily in Paris had a mixed reception from the public: despite the comfortable atmosphere and within the comfort zone for series of the type, the production was criticized for abusing the cliches. Even so, the production (which hit the catalog in October 2020) spent weeks in the Top 10 of the most watched titles on Netflix Brasil, being renewed two months later for new episodes.

    • In the plot, Emiy (Lily Collins) is an ambitious marketing executive from and a few years old and unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when she sees her company acquiring another French luxury marketing company, which allows her to be in charge of revamping her social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with heady adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles to win over her co-workers, make friends and navigate new romances.

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Emily in Paris

    is created by Darren Star, best known for the series Beverly Hills, , Melrose Place

  • 90210 and Sex and the City. The cast, in addition to Lily Collins, includes Ashley Park, Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

    You 10 episodes from the first season are available on Netflix, while the new season of Emily in Paris arrives on 22 from December.

