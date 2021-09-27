6-apps-to-track-buses-in-real-time

How to use Quicko, app for different types of transport

Get to know some apps for Android and iOS to track public transport in your city.

1. Moovit

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free Moovit brings information about bus, subway, train and even ferry and cableways. It shows the timetables and itineraries of the lines and allows you to compare routes with real-time timetable information. It also displays step-by-step routes, with easy-to-follow directions on the map. See bus schedules in your city (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Notifications are a big advantage of Moovit. The app sends alerts about schedule changes, delays or stoppages on your main routes. In addition, if you are in doubt on a bus route, the tool uses the location of the device to inform you at which point you should get off. When scheduling your trip, you can choose between filters to walk less or perform fewer transfers. The application has an extensive coverage area in Brazil, with more than 1024 cities and compatible regions. To check if your municipality is also served by Moovit, click here. two. CittaMobi Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free The CittaMobi is another complete option to follow real-time updates about public transport in your city. Simply select your most used route or line to receive arrival forecasts and alerts about possible delays. There is also the possibility of combining means of transport for your routes. CittaMobi is present in states and in the Federal District (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) The application provides functions to recharge your public transport card. With the Digital Wallet, you can add funds and use them to recharge your card balance or use the application itself as a form of on-the-fly payment. The second option, however, still has limited coverage. CittaMobi is present in the Federal District and in others Brazil states. To check the list of cities, click here. For the visually impaired, there is CittaMobi Accessibility (Android | iOS), with an interface adapted for voice commands and screen reading tools. 3. Quicko Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free Quicko is an interesting alternative to make the most of the urban mobility of cities. In addition to providing information about public transport, the app can be used to find bike and umbrella spots and also compare fares with travel apps such as 150 (Android | iOS). Quicko is a versatile option (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) When consulting your preferred routes, you can filter between the cheapest or fastest routes. The app allows you to mix between different means of transport to reach your destination with ease and allows you to save your main addresses, such as your home or work place. Quicko is also an option for recharge the balance of the Bilhete Único, in São Paulo, and the CCR Metrô Bahia card, in Salvador. The app’s coverage includes the cities of Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Natal, Porto Alegre, Salvador, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. 4. Where’s the bus? Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free O Where’s the bus? is an application used to follow the bus routes around the city of São Paulo. The tool accesses the location of your device to inform you of the closest points and compatible lines. Find information about the lines of the city of São Paulo (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The application relies on community interaction to bring information about the structure of the points. It is possible to answer a quick questionnaire about the lighting, coverage, safety and other conditions of the place. The positioning of the buses is updated in real time and the consultation is carried out by the respective lines. In addition, you can save your favorite routes and follow updates more easily. 5. CityMapper Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free installation with in-app purchase option Available only in the city of São Paulo, CityMapper is a good option to check them all the options available to reach a destination. The app concentrates information about public transport, travel apps, and walking or cycling routes — in these cases, you can see an estimate of calories burned. CityMapper provides various information, but it only works in the city of São Paulo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) In addition to checking the estimated time for the arrival of buses and trains, the application informs about the flow of people and provides a step-by-step guide to complete your journey. An interesting detail of CityMapper is the statistics tab, which displays the amount of calories used, money saved and trees saved using public transport instead of private options. Contrary to Other options on this list, CityMapper is the only app that offers paid features. To find the cheapest route or with less transfers, it is necessary to purchase the “Routing Powers”, offered from R$ 15,80 per month. 6. Google Maps Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free

Finally, Google Maps also provides information about public transport in your city. Google’s navigation app allows you to filter between different modes of transport for your route, including buses, trains and subways.