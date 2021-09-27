how-to-bring-the-notebook-out-of-sleep-mode

The computer has a few different options when it comes to shutting it down. The most obvious is to turn off, where your device is turned off completely. Now, as for the other two, hibernate and suspend, there may be some doubts about how they differ and also how to take the notebook out of these modes.

What is suspending the computer What changes between them? Sleep mode puts your notebook in a state where there is low power consumption, without necessarily turning it off, and where it starts up more quickly, immediately picking up where it left off. (Image: Windows/Unsplash)

He automatically saves all work and only turns off the computer if the notebook battery is extremely low. Microsoft itself recommends that this mode be used when the device will not be used for some time, such as a trip to the bathroom or a coffee break.

