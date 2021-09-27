TRT of the 4th Region recognizes employment relationship and orders Uber to pay R$ 1 million
The 8th Panel of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 4th Region, in Porto Alegre (RS), recognized the existence of an employment relationship between a driver and Uber do Brasil. The professional was dismissed without just cause by the company and filed a labor lawsuit for the recognition of the employment relationship and the receipt of the corresponding amounts.
In first instance claims they were judged unfounded, but there was recognition of their personality, onerousness and non-eventuality. According to judge Marcelo Ferlin D’Ambroso, who was the rapporteur of the appeal, it would be enough to analyze the presence of subordination.
As the activities developed by the worker promote the company’s social objective, he points out that there is subordination. The driver uses his own resources (vehicle, maintenance and fuel) to provide the service because these conditions are imposed by Uber — so, this does not ensure independence in the relationship.
According to the company, your appeal will present all the facts necessary for the annulment of the assessment. “In recent years, the various instances of the Labor Court have been building solid jurisprudence confirming the fact that there is no employment relationship between Uber and partner drivers.”
For Uber, the partners “are independent professionals who hire the digital intermediation technology offered by the company through the app.” “Drivers freely choose the days and times to use the app, whether or not they accept trips and, even after that, there is still the possibility of cancellation.”
The company also emphasizes that the TST has already ruled out the hypothesis of subordination because the driver can turn the application on and off whenever he wants, as well as being available on several platforms at the same time. “A similar understanding has already been adopted in two other TST judgments in 2020 and by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) since 2020.”
Source: ConJur
