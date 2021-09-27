TRT of the 4th Region recognizes employment relationship and orders Uber to pay R$ 1 million

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
trt-of-the-4th-region-recognizes-employment-relationship-and-orders-uber-to-pay-r$-1-million

The 8th Panel of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 4th Region, in Porto Alegre (RS), recognized the existence of an employment relationship between a driver and Uber do Brasil. The professional was dismissed without just cause by the company and filed a labor lawsuit for the recognition of the employment relationship and the receipt of the corresponding amounts.

  • Uber is sentenced to pay BRL 4,000 in moral damages to the passenger
  • The Dutch court decides that Uber drivers are company employees
  • UK justice rules that Uber drivers will have employment rights

In first instance claims they were judged unfounded, but there was recognition of their personality, onerousness and non-eventuality. According to judge Marcelo Ferlin D’Ambroso, who was the rapporteur of the appeal, it would be enough to analyze the presence of subordination.

As the activities developed by the worker promote the company’s social objective, he points out that there is subordination. The driver uses his own resources (vehicle, maintenance and fuel) to provide the service because these conditions are imposed by Uber — so, this does not ensure independence in the relationship.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

In addition, the company defines who provides services, for what period and the reasons for which you can exclude the partners from the platform, as well as being responsible for the remuneration of the work. That is, the “uberization” of labor relations has the same elements as an employment relationship.

Social dumping

The decision clarifies that those who provide services to Uber have no choice. “The driver adheres to a modality of subordination due to an obvious need, in which the company has sufficient controlling, supervisory and command power to count on a highly stabilized and controlled provision of human work”, says the document. There are already similar decisions in European countries.

For D’Ambroso, social dumping is also characterized. It consists of “the practice reiterated by the company of non-compliance with labor rights and the human dignity of the worker”. According to the magistrate, this reduces production costs and results in unfair competition.

In addition to cause damage to partner drivers, this practice affects society in general. For this reason, D’Ambroso ordered Uber to pay compensation of R$ 1 million for social damage. The amount will be reverted to a public and/or philanthropic entity at the discretion of the Ministry Work Public.

What does Uber say

Uber states that it has not yet had access to the decision, but promises to appeal when informed about the sentence. “(…) represents an isolated understanding, contrary to that of other cases already judged by the TRT itself and by the Superior Labor Court (TST)”, he highlights.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Humphrey Muleba

According to the company, your appeal will present all the facts necessary for the annulment of the assessment. “In recent years, the various instances of the Labor Court have been building solid jurisprudence confirming the fact that there is no employment relationship between Uber and partner drivers.”

For Uber, the partners “are independent professionals who hire the digital intermediation technology offered by the company through the app.” “Drivers freely choose the days and times to use the app, whether or not they accept trips and, even after that, there is still the possibility of cancellation.”

The company also emphasizes that the TST has already ruled out the hypothesis of subordination because the driver can turn the application on and off whenever he wants, as well as being available on several platforms at the same time. “A similar understanding has already been adopted in two other TST judgments in 2020 and by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) since 2020.”

Source: ConJur

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 24 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (17)

24 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (17)

September 17, 2021
Photo of US retailer sued for selling pirated IPTV

US retailer sued for selling pirated IPTV

September 24, 2021
Photo of iPhone XR still worth it?

iPhone XR still worth it?

September 17, 2021
Photo of 1258 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the USA

1258 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the USA

September 1, 2021
Back to top button