trt-of-the-4th-region-recognizes-employment-relationship-and-orders-uber-to-pay-r$-1-million

The 8th Panel of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 4th Region, in Porto Alegre (RS), recognized the existence of an employment relationship between a driver and Uber do Brasil. The professional was dismissed without just cause by the company and filed a labor lawsuit for the recognition of the employment relationship and the receipt of the corresponding amounts.

In first instance claims they were judged unfounded, but there was recognition of their personality, onerousness and non-eventuality. According to judge Marcelo Ferlin D’Ambroso, who was the rapporteur of the appeal, it would be enough to analyze the presence of subordination.

As the activities developed by the worker promote the company’s social objective, he points out that there is subordination. The driver uses his own resources (vehicle, maintenance and fuel) to provide the service because these conditions are imposed by Uber — so, this does not ensure independence in the relationship.