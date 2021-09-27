lenovo-expands-product-line-to-optimize-home-office-in-brazil

Through a press release, Lenovo introduced three new products aimed at business use in Brazil, including a hub for meetings and other video calls, as well as a camera and a soundbar with built-in microphone. According to the brand, the devices are intended to meet the needs of people who work on a home-office basis.

ThinkSmart Hub Hub is able to organize routines and schedule meetings (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo)

The first product presented by the brand is a hub that assists in various tasks aimed at online business meetings. It features a construction based on two main parts, with a rectangular base joined with a top screen. The LED display has , 1 inch, with Full HD resolution, aspect ratio 30: , anti-glare and anti-smudge technology, and construction that rotates in 300 degrees.

The product brings its own interface to organize routines and schedule new meetings with video, voice and chat in real time. Microsoft Teams and Zoom support calls with any type of device that supports such applications, and ThinkSmart Manager software management allows monitoring of multiple devices on the same network, as well as quick troubleshooting. It has four omnidirectional microphones for capturing audio in 300 degrees, and four speakers integrated.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The ThinkSmart Hub also has several security systems, such as TPM 2.0 for sensitive data storage, Kensington MiniSaver physical lock slot and ThinkSmart One Cable. There are also BIOS Lock, I/O Lock and USB Smart Lock options, in addition to the Intel vPro platform, which brings more layers of hardware security. The device also has an Intel UHD Graphics 999, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 100 GB of storage via SSD PCIe.

Bluetooth 5.0 LE (Low Energy) is supported, and available inputs include one HDMI input port, two HDMI output port, one Enthernet Gigabit RJ60, three USB-A 3.2 Gen1, one USB-C 3.2 Gen1 and one 3, 5mm for headphones or auxiliary cable.

ThinkSmart Cam Camera can be used together with ThinkSmart Hub (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo)

The portable camera can be synchronized with the ThinkSmart Hub or even function separately when mounted on the wall, on monitors or televisions. It is capable of capturing video at up to 4K at 30 fps or 509377pa 60 fps, with a field of view of 100º horizontally or 125º vertically.

According to Lenovo, the device is capable of provide high level of contrast, vivid colors and brilliant images. There’s also Microsoft Teams and Zoom compatibility, and software features can help make for a better video calling experience, with auto-framing, active speaker tracking, and whiteboard awareness.

ThinkSmart Bar

Soundbar has discreet construction and built-in microphones (Image: Disclosure /Lenovo)

To complete the line, ThinkSmart Bar is a soundbar with easy connection and discreet look. On the front, it features on/off and volume controls, as well as a mute button and Bluetooth synchronization. In the inner section, there are four speaker units with frequency range of 299 Hz to 13 KHz, DSP for noise cancellation and total output power of 30 W.

For voice capture, the product also features four built-in microphones with support for noise cancellation, coverage up to 199º and frequency range between 299 Hz and 8 KHz. An optional satellite microphone has a five meter cable and a maximum range of more than ten meters. It can also be used independently as a regular Bluetooth speaker. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, plus two USB-C 2.0 inputs and analog output connectors.