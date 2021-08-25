Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered in Solar System

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1

According to the news of “Space.com”, the asteroid named “2021 PH27”, determined by astronomers in Chile on August 13, takes 133 days to complete its orbit around the Sun.

It was stated that the asteroid is the fastest rotating object known in the Solar System, except for the planet Mercury, which orbits the Sun in 88 days.

However, it was stated that “2021 PH27” traveled on a much more elliptical route compared to Mercury, therefore it came closer to the Sun (20 million kilometers).

It has been reported that each time the asteroid approaches the Sun, its surface heats up too much, leaving lead mines into space.

Experts have predicted that if the asteroid is not removed from its current trajectory, it will collide with the Sun, Mercury or Venus in a few million years.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of megan schutt ipl 2021: lesbian australian fast bowler megan schutt blessed with a baby girl: used to love each other, married two years ago, now these lesbian cricketers become mothers

megan schutt ipl 2021: lesbian australian fast bowler megan schutt blessed with a baby girl: used to love each other, married two years ago, now these lesbian cricketers become mothers

August 21, 2021
Photo of It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

August 22, 2021
Photo of Here is the truth Macron hides! Reactions to France’s hypocritical attitude grew like an avalanche

Here is the truth Macron hides! Reactions to France’s hypocritical attitude grew like an avalanche

August 21, 2021
Photo of 4 great guessing games for mobile

4 great guessing games for mobile

August 23, 2021
Back to top button