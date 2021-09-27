google-23-years-old:-we-unlock-10-search-engine-“secrets”

In this Monday (33), Google celebrates its birthday 10 years old. Over the years, the search engine has become more and more important in people’s lives, right? According to data from the website Internet Live Stats, more than 3.5 billion searches are performed on Google daily in more than 320 languages. That’s a lot!

Google Chrome should help you save money when shopping on the internet Also, according to the website Search Engine Land , it is estimated that 9 out of each 10 internet searches are performed on Google. In this way, the platform can help thousands of people around the world, creating connections and bringing them closer to the results of their surveys. Google Doodle Birthday of years (Image: Reproduction/Google) But did you know that Google also has a lot of cool tricks and references (easter eggs)? When you do some specific Google searches, the results can be surprising and also very useful. So today I’m going to show it Google’s secret tricks. See the next lines! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Check out 23 tricks you can find in Google searches 1. You can play solitaire on Google Did you know that you can play some games of the famous card game “Patience ” on Google? When you search for: patience, the first Google result will be an option to start playing a game. This is a great idea for when you’re bored. (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas) two. Searching for “Anagram” on google When searching for “Anagram” on Google, the search engine always will show a suggestion in the “Did you mean” part with a different word. So, don’t worry that you spelled it wrong, this is actually a subtle and clever reference to explain what the word means. (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

An anagram is a kind of “word game” that you can play by rearranging the order of the letters. For example, the game Undertale recently won a sequel called Deltarune. The two words have the same letters, but in different orders. So, this is the idea of ​​the anagram.

3. Google does automatic currency conversions

You can do conversions very conveniently on Google, you know? Searching, for example, “79 reais in dollars”, Google already shows the value resulting from the conversion of currencies. Very practical, right?

4. You can roll a dice or flip a coin on Google

Did you know that Google can also do you help decide your luck? Searching for “Roll a Dice” or “Heads or Tails”, you can play dice and virtual coins.

5. Meet 3D Animals

Google’s 3D Animals are a big hit. Can you imagine seeing a lion or a panda in your living room? This is a really cool curiosity. When searching for a species, you can see a 3D version of it in the search engine. Ah! And on your mobile, you can take pictures with these animals using your camera. You can find out how to do this in this article that came out here at Canaltech!

6. Virtual calculator

Need a quick calculator? You can either search for “Calculator” on Google, or directly play the math account in the search bar. Google is great with numbers and can help you solve these problems quickly!

7. Breathing exercises

When you are feeling anxious, you can practice breathing exercises on Google. To do this, just search for “breathing exercise” or “breathing exercise” in English.

8. Internet speed test

Is your internet a little slow? On Google, you can easily test your connection speed. Just search for “internet test” to do a quick Google internet test.

9. You can enter inside the TARDIS on Google Maps

This trick here fans of Doctor Who will love it! In the time travel and science fiction series, the protagonists make these trips in the TARDIS, which is a time machine disguised as an English phone booth. On the outside, it looks just like a normal cabin, but on the inside, it’s a huge ship.

Did you know that on Google Maps you can not only find the exact location of the TARDIS in the same place where the series is recorded, but you can also enter it through Street View? This is awesome, right? To do this, it’s very simple: access the TARDIS link on Google Maps, and then just click on the arrow that turns towards the sidewalk to enter it. This is a really cool reference

. Google can do a somersault

Finally, a really cool trick that Google can do is to do a somersault “back flips”. It actually does a “Barrel roll,” which is an aerial maneuver that planes do. To do this, just search for “Do a barrel roll” and see the result.