Google 23 years old: we unlock 10 search engine “secrets”
In this Monday (33), Google celebrates its birthday 10 years old. Over the years, the search engine has become more and more important in people’s lives, right? According to data from the website Internet Live Stats, more than 3.5 billion searches are performed on Google daily in more than 320 languages. That’s a lot!
An anagram is a kind of “word game” that you can play by rearranging the order of the letters. For example, the game Undertale recently won a sequel called Deltarune. The two words have the same letters, but in different orders. So, this is the idea of the anagram.
3. Google does automatic currency conversions
You can do conversions very conveniently on Google, you know? Searching, for example, “79 reais in dollars”, Google already shows the value resulting from the conversion of currencies. Very practical, right?(Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)
4. You can roll a dice or flip a coin on Google
Did you know that Google can also do you help decide your luck? Searching for “Roll a Dice” or “Heads or Tails”, you can play dice and virtual coins.
5. Meet 3D Animals
Google’s 3D Animals are a big hit. Can you imagine seeing a lion or a panda in your living room? This is a really cool curiosity. When searching for a species, you can see a 3D version of it in the search engine. Ah! And on your mobile, you can take pictures with these animals using your camera. You can find out how to do this in this article that came out here at Canaltech!
6. Virtual calculator
Need a quick calculator? You can either search for “Calculator” on Google, or directly play the math account in the search bar. Google is great with numbers and can help you solve these problems quickly!
7. Breathing exercises
When you are feeling anxious, you can practice breathing exercises on Google. To do this, just search for “breathing exercise” or “breathing exercise” in English.
8. Internet speed test
Is your internet a little slow? On Google, you can easily test your connection speed. Just search for “internet test” to do a quick Google internet test.
(Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)
9. You can enter inside the TARDIS on Google Maps
This trick here fans of Doctor Who will love it! In the time travel and science fiction series, the protagonists make these trips in the TARDIS, which is a time machine disguised as an English phone booth. On the outside, it looks just like a normal cabin, but on the inside, it’s a huge ship.
(Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)
Did you know that on Google Maps you can not only find the exact location of the TARDIS in the same place where the series is recorded, but you can also enter it through Street View? This is awesome, right? To do this, it’s very simple: access the TARDIS link on Google Maps, and then just click on the arrow that turns towards the sidewalk to enter it. This is a really cool reference
. Google can do a somersault
Finally, a really cool trick that Google can do is to do a somersault “back flips”. It actually does a “Barrel roll,” which is an aerial maneuver that planes do. To do this, just search for “Do a barrel roll” and see the result.
(Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)
Bonus: little games!
In this video of mine, you discover 5 little games hidden in Google! Pretty cool huh?
These are some secret Google tricks that few people know about. Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends! Happy Birthday Google!
