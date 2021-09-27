How to view your saved credit card numbers in Chrome
In addition to performing automatic login, storing your passwords and home address, Google Chrome (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) is also able to save the payment methods you use uses it frequently.
This feature is very useful to avoid having to enter this type of information every time you make an online purchase. However, if you have forgotten your credit card number, or want to remove one that is saved in your browser, please be aware that this can be done quickly.
Check out the step by step below to view your credit card numbers saved in Google Chrome on your mobile and PC!
On your cell phone
Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your mobile and tap the “Three dots” icon on the top right corner.
Step 2
: in the open menu, select “Settings”.
Step 3
: tap on “Payment methods”.
Step 4
Click on the card to view the number or delete it from the browser (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5
: if you want, disable the save option and automatically fill in your payment methods in the browser.
If you want, disable the option to save and fill in payment forms automatically (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
On the PC
Step 1: Open Google Chrome, click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Settings”.
Step 2: then click on “Payment methods”.
Click on “Payment Methods” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3
: All cards will be saved at the bottom of the page. To access more options, click on the “Three points”.
View which credit cards are saved in the bottom corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: to view the card number, select “Edit” in the open menu then. If you want, you can also remove it.
Step 5
: it is also possible to disable the option to automatically save and fill in your payment methods in your browser.
Ready! Now you can see which ones and access the number of credit cards saved in Chrome.
Ready! Now you can see which ones and access the number of credit cards saved in Chrome.
