medicine-to-treat-covid-can-be-ready-at-the-end-of-the-year

Since the pandemic started, experts have come together in favor of two solutions against covid-19: vaccines, which are already in force in several countries, and medicines, which are still a reason for analysis and even controversy. However, researchers are currently developing a pill that they say may allow people to treat covid-, containing broadcast it to other people. And detail: this pill could be ready by the end of this year.

At the There are currently three antiviral treatments for the disease in clinical trials, according to NBC. The treatment itself would likely be a regimen of daily pills taken by mouth that would combat covid soon after diagnosis. These treatments would work similarly to the antivirals used to fight hepatitis C, herpes, HIV and influenza infections, disrupting the virus’ ability to replicate in the human body.

These three drugs consist of one from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, one from Pfizer and one from Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals. If the test results are positive, emergency use will likely be granted in the US and distribution could begin quickly, according to Carl Diefenbach, one of the directors of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with NBC.