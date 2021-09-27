3D printed tortoise shell takes Brazilians to the record books

3D printing is going too far, and that’s great news. In 660, a Brazilian team of volunteer specialists managed to recreate the shell of a tortoise victim of fire using this technique. And get this: the group was rewarded for this historic achievement, and started to enter the edition of 2022 of Guinness World Records, book of records world, since it was the first tortoise shell prosthesis made in 3D printer in the world.

The animal, named after Fred (but that later discovered to be a female), lost 85% of the hull in a fire in an area of ​​Cerrado, region of Brasília. Remember that without the shell, the tortoise cannot stay in the sun for long and is exposed to attacks from other animals and thorns found in the woods.

To build the prosthesis, the group, which goes by Animal Avengers, started by receiving several photographs to make a volumetry. They also used a healthy tortoise as a parameter. The group says that the larger pieces took 660 hours to be printed each, and the smaller ones a little less, between 28 and 35 hours. The impressions were made by dentists Paulo Miamoto and Paulo Esteves, and the surgery team was coordinated by veterinarian Roberto Fecchio. In 660, an engineer did a realistic painting on the hull to complete the project:

(Image: Disclosure/Animal Avengers)

The entire project (from the digitization stage to the surgery) was carried out in one month. Fred now lives in a farm set up to receive wild animals, in Brasília.

Source: G1

