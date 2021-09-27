how-to-recover-an-icloud-account

iCloud is an important service present on Apple devices, as it is the cloud service that stores user data, documents, photos, contacts, among others. If you don’t know your Apple ID or password to authenticate your account, there’s a very simple way to get them back.

Apple has a dedicated website for managing and supporting your Apple ID account. Among the available tools, you can request recovery of your iCloud account data easily, before filling in the login field. The methods for retrieving the information use your phone number, for confirmation of two-factor authentication, and, ultimately, internal analysis by Apple.

Follow our walkthrough below. step below for you to learn how to recover your iCloud account by redeeming your Apple ID and resetting your password. Since everything will be done on the Apple ID support site, you can do it on any device with a supported web browser.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: tap the link to open the Apple ID website. Then, select the option “Forgot Apple ID or password?”. Tap the indicated link to start password recovery – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: on the recovery page your iCloud data, enter your Apple ID to retrieve the password, or tap the “search it” link to retrieve this information.

Remember that your Apple ID matches the email you registered when you registered when purchasing an Apple device or creating a separate account.

After filling in the Apple ID, tap “Continue”. Then confirm your phone number for two-factor authentication.