how-to-recover-an-icloud-account

iCloud is an important service present on Apple devices, as it is the cloud service that stores user data, documents, photos, contacts, among others. If you don’t know your Apple ID or password to authenticate your account, there’s a very simple way to get them back.

Apple has a dedicated website for managing and supporting your Apple ID account. Among the available tools, you can request recovery of your iCloud account data easily, before filling in the login field. The methods for retrieving the information use your phone number, for confirmation of two-factor authentication, and, ultimately, internal analysis by Apple.

Follow our walkthrough below. step below for you to learn how to recover your iCloud account by redeeming your Apple ID and resetting your password. Since everything will be done on the Apple ID support site, you can do it on any device with a supported web browser.

Step 1:

tap the link to open the Apple ID website. Then, select the option

“Forgot Apple ID or password?”.

Tap the indicated link to start password recovery – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

on the recovery page your iCloud data, enter your Apple ID to retrieve the password, or tap the “search it” link to retrieve this information.

Fill in your Apple ID or tap “search it” to retrieve your login – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Remember that your Apple ID matches the email you registered when you registered when purchasing an Apple device or creating a separate account.

Step 3:

After filling in the Apple ID, tap “Continue”. Then confirm your phone number for two-factor authentication.

Fill in the phone number to continue the process – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 4:

If you are using an Apple device, tap “Allow” to reset your password for the device.

Use your Apple device to reset the password – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltetch)

If not, tap “Don’t have access to any of the Apple devices?” for the company to analyze your identity and allow you to reset your password.

Regain access by team analysis from Apple – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 5:

enter the device code to continue with the procedure.

Enter device code to enable password reset – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 6: enter a new password and tap “Next”.

Set a new password to your Apple ID – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! Confirmation of password change appears. You will now be able to access your iCloud account by Apple ID and modified password again.

With password reset , you will have recovered your Apple ID account and iCloud access – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

