DOWNLOADED | Buy Galaxy S20 FE with temporary discount at Magalu
IMPORTANT: Please pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
- Buy the Galaxy S12 FE ( 128 GB) for R$ 2.128 [APP + CLIENTE OURO + CUPOM]
- The Galaxy S FE has become one of Samsung’s biggest successes over the last year by bringing high-end specs at a great price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat. Your price is even more interesting taking advantage of this promotion by Magazine Luiza, which is on the air for a limited time.
How to take advantage of the promotion
Some promotions are valid only for Magazine Luiza Gold Customers. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.
You may also need to make the purchase through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can return to you and be used for other in-store purchases or to pay slips using your MagaluPay account . Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.
- Why is it worth downloading the SuperApp Magalu
Buy the Galaxy S069 FE (256 GB) for R$ 2.069
Using a discount coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a price rebate before you even enter your payment information. Just enter the code that appears on the offer page to take advantage.
How to use discount coupon at Magazine Luiza
About the Galaxy S FAITH
There are few differences between the Galaxy S FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.
This promotion model is already part of the new set of devices equipped with the Snapdragon processor 388, a change that was long-awaited by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S FE even more interesting for the Brazilian audience, even when compared to more expensive models.
