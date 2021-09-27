intel-alder-lake-line-has-possible-release-date-and-new-tests-announced

Long awaited by the adoption of the lithograph of 16 nm and the arrival of hybrid architecture, the 1st generation Intel Alder Lake has been a constant target of leaks for the past few weeks. The new rectangular LGA socket1700 has already been seen , and benchmarks promise a huge performance leap, capable of putting the new processor family well ahead of AMD’s rivals.

Components leak again this week, now with a possible precise release date, very close. More performance information was also released, and the theory that only premium motherboards would be made available in the debut gains strength with new records made by Intel itself.

Family Intel Alder Lake may debut in early November Multiple rumors indicated that Intel’s new generation of processors would be announced in late October, then reach consumers in November . Now, it was MSI’s turn to confirm the launch window with new promotional material released this weekend. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The free upgrade from MSI starts on November 4th, when Intel Alder Lake-S processors are expected to arrive on the market (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

The content offers a free upgrade of the cooler fittings produced by the company to prepare them for the Alder Lake family, which replaces the current LGA socket690 with the new one LGA1700, with different dimensions and holes. What calls our attention is the beginning of the offer: November 4th — this is the expected date for the arrival of the chips to consumers and the drop of the embargo on reviews.

As far as we know , the official announcement must take place at 25 October, with at least three models released: the high-end Core i9 12700K, the advanced Core i7 12700K and the intermediate Core i5 12600K. It is not known if compatible motherboards will already be available by that time, or if they will also arrive with the processors.