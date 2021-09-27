sandman-│-netflix-compares-teaser-with-comic-book-and-highlights-series-fidelity

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

All this loyalty is excellent news not only for fans of Sandman and Gaiman’s work, but also a nice indication of what we can expect for the plot of the series. All this concern by Netflix to show that the show is following the comics almost frame by frame also serves to indicate which stories we should see in the adaptation.

The summoning ritual that appears in the teaser is the opening sequence of the story Sleep of the Righteous, the first written by Neil Gaiman for his reimagining of Sandman. She tells precisely about how an occult order manages to imprison Dream for almost 90 years. During this period, the world loses its ability to dream, until the protagonist finds a way to escape his captors and continues in search of his tools to regain his power and restore his kingdom. That’s where the helmet, pouch and ruby ​​that appear in the trailer come in.