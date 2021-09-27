Sandman │ Netflix compares teaser with comic book and highlights series fidelity

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
0
sandman-│-netflix-compares-teaser-with-comic-book-and-highlights-series-fidelity

The first teaser of Sandman released by Netflix took everyone by surprise by the series’ fidelity to the classics and cult comics of Vertigo. But, much more than the look of the protagonist Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the small excerpt released impresses by the care that the series has been taking to recreate all the moments of the comic book almost literally.

  • Who’s who in the Sandman adaptation of Netflix?
  • Sandman on Netflix: what to expect from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best work
  • Sandman on Netflix | What does the cast reveal already tell us about the series?

    • So much so that Netflix itself released another video placing side by side teaser with comic book pages to highlight this similarity to fans. In it, you can see how the production was concerned to adapt even the smallest details, whether in the setting and invocation dialogues that Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) makes to try to imprison Death or in the tools that Morpheus brings to the plane of humans when is captured.

    the first look at Netflix’s THE SANDMAN (@Netflix_Sandman) is almost a perfect shot-by-shot recreation of the first issue of @neilhimself’s comic pic.twitter.com/8f6ouvtZLI

    — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 30, 2022

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    All this loyalty is excellent news not only for fans of Sandman and Gaiman’s work, but also a nice indication of what we can expect for the plot of the series. All this concern by Netflix to show that the show is following the comics almost frame by frame also serves to indicate which stories we should see in the adaptation.

    The summoning ritual that appears in the teaser is the opening sequence of the story Sleep of the Righteous, the first written by Neil Gaiman for his reimagining of Sandman. She tells precisely about how an occult order manages to imprison Dream for almost 90 years. During this period, the world loses its ability to dream, until the protagonist finds a way to escape his captors and continues in search of his tools to regain his power and restore his kingdom. That’s where the helmet, pouch and ruby ​​that appear in the trailer come in.

    Until even the look of Morpheus was very similar in the series (Image: Reproduction/DC Comics)
  • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and receive shipping free, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 25 free days!

    Inside the comic book, the first volume of the entire saga written by Gaiman is basically centered on Morpheus’ search for these gadgets. It is in this context that he meets John Constantine — who, in the series, will play Johanna Constantine, played by actress Jenna Coleman — and goes to Hell to bargain with Lucifer himself (Gwendoline Christie). So, taking into account the cast already cast and the fact that the teaser highlighted these accessories, it is certain that at least part of the first season should focus on what the comic book Preludes and Nights

    presented.

    Maybe the only big change we know will happen in the Netflix adaptation is that Morpheus won’t be trapped by 90 years, but for 105. So, instead of being released in 1988 as in the comic book, he will come out of his captivity in 2022, as Neil Gaiman himself has already anticipated.

      • It seems to be a small change, but there is a symbolism within these seven decades chosen by the author in the original work: this period involves the end of World War I and the end of the Cold War, the so-called “brief 20th century”, and it is quite symbolic that the author presented that this was the time the world did not dream of.

      Still, the expectations for the adaptation of Sandman

      remain very high, especially after taking care with the production and fidelity of the stories. Last week, producers also said that the show will not stray from the complex themes that the original work presents.

      Sandman

        follows no exact release date on Netflix, but the streaming service has ensured that the new show arrives sometime from 2021.

        Source: Netflix

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
      0
      Photo of cpadmin

      cpadmin

      Related Articles

      Photo of Tired of YouTube? Discover 5 free alternatives

      Tired of YouTube? Discover 5 free alternatives

      August 29, 2021
      Photo of Corporate messenger Slack gains similar resource with Stories

      Corporate messenger Slack gains similar resource with Stories

      September 21, 2021
      Photo of Rumor has it that William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, will go into space

      Rumor has it that William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, will go into space

      September 27, 2021
      Photo of watch video rohit sharma fifty: watch video rohit sharma hit 14th test half century; rohit sharma solid half-century against england in 3rd test day 3; Rohit Sharma Fifty: ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma shines in Headingley, scored a fine half-century in a difficult match

      watch video rohit sharma fifty: watch video rohit sharma hit 14th test half century; rohit sharma solid half-century against england in 3rd test day 3; Rohit Sharma Fifty: ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma shines in Headingley, scored a fine half-century in a difficult match

      August 27, 2021
      Back to top button