Sandman │ Netflix compares teaser with comic book and highlights series fidelity
The first teaser of Sandman released by Netflix took everyone by surprise by the series’ fidelity to the classics and cult comics of Vertigo. But, much more than the look of the protagonist Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the small excerpt released impresses by the care that the series has been taking to recreate all the moments of the comic book almost literally.
Sandman on Netflix: what to expect from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best work Sandman on Netflix | What does the cast reveal already tell us about the series?
So much so that Netflix itself released another video placing side by side teaser with comic book pages to highlight this similarity to fans. In it, you can see how the production was concerned to adapt even the smallest details, whether in the setting and invocation dialogues that Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) makes to try to imprison Death or in the tools that Morpheus brings to the plane of humans when is captured.
the first look at Netflix’s THE SANDMAN (@Netflix_Sandman) is almost a perfect shot-by-shot recreation of the first issue of @neilhimself’s comic pic.twitter.com/8f6ouvtZLI
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 30, 2022
It seems to be a small change, but there is a symbolism within these seven decades chosen by the author in the original work: this period involves the end of World War I and the end of the Cold War, the so-called “brief 20th century”, and it is quite symbolic that the author presented that this was the time the world did not dream of.
Still, the expectations for the adaptation of Sandman
remain very high, especially after taking care with the production and fidelity of the stories. Last week, producers also said that the show will not stray from the complex themes that the original work presents.
Sandman
- follows no exact release date on Netflix, but the streaming service has ensured that the new show arrives sometime from 2021.
Source: Netflix
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.